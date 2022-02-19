On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series
11:30 a.m.: Daytona 500 Fox 28
Basketball, college men
10 a.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin CBS
10 a.m.: Houston at Wichita St. ESPN
10 a.m.: Providence at Butler FS1
11 a.m.: Temple at Cincinnati ESPN2
11 a.m.: Missouri State at Northern Iowa ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: George Mason at Fordham USA
Noon: Memphis at SMU ESPN
Noon: Marquette at Creighton FS1
2:30 p.m.: Rutgers at Purdue FS1
4:30 p.m.: Washington State at USC FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina ESPN2
9 a.m.: Texas at West Virginia ESPN
1 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon ESPN2
1 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Kansas St. ESPNU
Softball, college
7 a.m.: Washington vs. Clemson ESPNU
Fishing
5 a.m.: SiteOne Bassmaster Elite FS1
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational Golf
Noon: PGA Champions: Chubb Classic Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational CBS
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: All-Star Game: West vs. East TNT
Rodeo, PBR
Noon: Ticketsmarter Invitational CBS
Soccer, men, Premier League
6 a.m.: Manchester United at Leeds United USA
8:30 a.m.: Leicester City at Wolverhampton USA
Winter Olympics
2:45 a.m.: Men’s hockey (gold-medal game)……………………………….USA
11 a.m.: Cross-country skiing, figure skating………………………………….NBC
5 p.m.: XXIV Olympic Winter Games Closing Ceremony…NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Washington State at USC 920-AM
All events subject to change
