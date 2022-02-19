The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 19, 2022

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series

11:30 a.m.: Daytona 500 Fox 28

Basketball, college men

10 a.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin CBS

10 a.m.: Houston at Wichita St. ESPN

10 a.m.: Providence at Butler FS1

11 a.m.: Temple at Cincinnati ESPN2

11 a.m.: Missouri State at Northern Iowa ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: George Mason at Fordham USA

Noon: Memphis at SMU ESPN

Noon: Marquette at Creighton FS1

2:30 p.m.: Rutgers at Purdue FS1

4:30 p.m.: Washington State at USC FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina ESPN2

9 a.m.: Texas at West Virginia ESPN

1 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon ESPN2

1 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Kansas St. ESPNU

Softball, college

7 a.m.: Washington vs. Clemson ESPNU

Fishing

5 a.m.: SiteOne Bassmaster Elite FS1

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational Golf

Noon: PGA Champions: Chubb Classic Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational CBS

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: All-Star Game: West vs. East TNT

Rodeo, PBR

Noon: Ticketsmarter Invitational CBS

Soccer, men, Premier League

6 a.m.: Manchester United at Leeds United USA

8:30 a.m.: Leicester City at Wolverhampton USA

Winter Olympics

2:45 a.m.: Men’s hockey (gold-medal game)……………………………….USA

11 a.m.: Cross-country skiing, figure skating………………………………….NBC

5 p.m.: XXIV Olympic Winter Games Closing Ceremony…NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Washington State at USC 920-AM

All events subject to change

