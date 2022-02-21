On the air
UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 21, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college men
6 p.m.: Pepperdine at UCLA Pac-12N
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Michigan St. at Iowa ESPN
4 p.m.: Arkansas at Florida ESPN2
4 p.m.: Georgia at Texas A&M ESPNU
5 p.m.: Villanova at UConn FS1
6 p.m.: San Diego St. at Boise St. CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Kansas St. at Kansas ESPN
7 p.m.: New Mexico at Utah St. FS1
8 p.m.: UNLV at Nevada CBS Sports
Soccer, men
Noon: UEFA Champions League: LOSC Lille at Chelsea CBS
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
