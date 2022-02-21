The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 24° Partly Cloudy
On the air

UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 21, 2022

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college men

6 p.m.: Pepperdine at UCLA Pac-12N

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Michigan St. at Iowa ESPN

4 p.m.: Arkansas at Florida ESPN2

4 p.m.: Georgia at Texas A&M ESPNU

5 p.m.: Villanova at UConn FS1

6 p.m.: San Diego St. at Boise St. CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Kansas St. at Kansas ESPN

7 p.m.: New Mexico at Utah St. FS1

8 p.m.: UNLV at Nevada CBS Sports

Soccer, men

Noon: UEFA Champions League: LOSC Lille at Chelsea CBS

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM

All events subject to change

