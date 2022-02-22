On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 22, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Hockey, AHL
4 p.m.: Laval at Toronto NHL
Basketball, women’s
8:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Hawkins vs. Team Brown, Las Vegas CBSSN
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Creighton at St. John’s FS1
4 p.m.: Xavier at Providence CBSSN
4 p.m.: Duke at Virginia ESPN
4 p.m.: TCU at Texas ESPN2
4 p.m.: Syracuse at Notre Dame ESPNEWS
4 p.m.: West Virginia at Iowa St. ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Butler at Seton Hall FS1
6 p.m.: Wyoming at Colorado St. CBSSN
6 p.m.: LSU at Kentucky ESPN
6 p.m.: Cincinnati at UCF ESPNU
8 p.m.: Washington at Washington St. ESPNU
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Princeton at Columbia ESPNU
6 p.m.: Oregon at Colorado Pac-12
Softball, college
2 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at California Pac-12
Basketball, NBA G-League
3 p.m.: Fort Wayne at Cleveland NBATV
5 p.m.: Rio Grande Valley at Texas NBATV
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Tampa Bay TNT
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Arizona TNT
Soccer, men’s
Noon: UEFA Champions League: Manchester United at Atlético Madrid CBS
7:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Saprissa at Pumas UNAM FS1
Soccer, women’s
6 p.m.: SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Iceland, Frisco, Texas ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
7:30 p.m.: Washington at Washington State………………………..920-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: The Vandal Basketball Coach’s Show 92.5-FM
All events subject to change
