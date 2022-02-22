The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 22, 2022

The Associated Press

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Hockey, AHL

4 p.m.: Laval at Toronto NHL

Basketball, women’s

8:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Hawkins vs. Team Brown, Las Vegas CBSSN

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Creighton at St. John’s FS1

4 p.m.: Xavier at Providence CBSSN

4 p.m.: Duke at Virginia ESPN

4 p.m.: TCU at Texas ESPN2

4 p.m.: Syracuse at Notre Dame ESPNEWS

4 p.m.: West Virginia at Iowa St. ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Butler at Seton Hall FS1

6 p.m.: Wyoming at Colorado St. CBSSN

6 p.m.: LSU at Kentucky ESPN

6 p.m.: Cincinnati at UCF ESPNU

8 p.m.: Washington at Washington St. ESPNU

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Princeton at Columbia ESPNU

6 p.m.: Oregon at Colorado Pac-12

Softball, college

2 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at California Pac-12

Basketball, NBA G-League

3 p.m.: Fort Wayne at Cleveland NBATV

5 p.m.: Rio Grande Valley at Texas NBATV

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Tampa Bay TNT

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Arizona TNT

Soccer, men’s

Noon: UEFA Champions League: Manchester United at Atlético Madrid CBS

7:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Saprissa at Pumas UNAM FS1

Soccer, women’s

6 p.m.: SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Iceland, Frisco, Texas ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

7:30 p.m.: Washington at Washington State………………………..920-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: The Vandal Basketball Coach’s Show 92.5-FM

All events subject to change

