UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 23, 2022

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson CBSSN

4 p.m.: Temple at Memphis ESPN2

4 p.m.: SC-Upstate at Winthrop ESPNU

4 p.m.: Maryland at Indiana FS1

5 p.m.: DePaul at Georgetown CBSSN

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco ESPN2

6 p.m.: Belmont at Murray St. ESPNU

6 p.m.: Ohio State at Illinois FS1

6 p.m.: Arizona State at Colorado Pac-12

6:30 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon ESPN

7 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at BYU CBSSN

8 p.m.: Southern Cal at Oregon State ESPN2

8 p.m.: Arizona at Utah FS1

Basketball, college women

8 a.m.: Quinnipiac at Marist ESPNU

6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga SWX

8 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford Pac-12

Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Honda Classic Golf

Basketball, high school boys

2:30 p.m.: Vertical Academy (N.C.) at Oak Hill Academy (Va.) ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Brooklyn TNT

7 p.m.: Golden State at Portland TNT

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m. Washington at NY Rangers ESPN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado 700-AM

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco 1510-AM

6:30 p.m.: Idaho at Sacramento State 92.5-FM

6:45 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga 790-AM

All events subject to change

