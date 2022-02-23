On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 23, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson CBSSN
4 p.m.: Temple at Memphis ESPN2
4 p.m.: SC-Upstate at Winthrop ESPNU
4 p.m.: Maryland at Indiana FS1
5 p.m.: DePaul at Georgetown CBSSN
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco ESPN2
6 p.m.: Belmont at Murray St. ESPNU
6 p.m.: Ohio State at Illinois FS1
6 p.m.: Arizona State at Colorado Pac-12
6:30 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon ESPN
7 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at BYU CBSSN
8 p.m.: Southern Cal at Oregon State ESPN2
8 p.m.: Arizona at Utah FS1
Basketball, college women
8 a.m.: Quinnipiac at Marist ESPNU
6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga SWX
8 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford Pac-12
Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Honda Classic Golf
Basketball, high school boys
2:30 p.m.: Vertical Academy (N.C.) at Oak Hill Academy (Va.) ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Brooklyn TNT
7 p.m.: Golden State at Portland TNT
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m. Washington at NY Rangers ESPN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado 700-AM
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco 1510-AM
6:30 p.m.: Idaho at Sacramento State 92.5-FM
6:45 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga 790-AM
All events subject to change
