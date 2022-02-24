Difference makers: Chet Holmgren, Julian Strawther spark Gonzaga’s win over USF
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 24, 2022
Chet Holmgren
Gonzaga’s freshman phenom simply took over at times. The 7-footer was a force at both ends of the court, racking up 21 points, 15 rebounds, six blocks and three steals. He had one turnover in 32 minutes. The talented big man had a pair of coast-to-coast drives, one he finished with a dunk and another with an acrobatic layup.
Julian Strawther
The second difference maker could easily go to Drew Timme (20 points, nine rebounds, career-high eight assists), but Julian Strawther shook off a hard first-half fall to finish with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting and seven rebounds. The sophomore wing went for Gabe Stefanini’s pump-fake and tumbled hard on his lower back upon landing. He left the game for a minute or two before returning. He quickly hit a bank shot as GU padded its lead late in the half.
Key moment
Gonzaga turned a 45-39 lead into a 52-39 lead in a hurry late in the first half. Holmgren started the run by dribbling the length of the court for a two-handed dunk and Hunter Sallis hit a wing 3-pointer. Strawther hit a bank shot before USF’s Josh Kunen connected on a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to trim Gonzaga’s halftime lead to 52-42. The Zags carried the momentum into the second half, leading by as many as 20.
