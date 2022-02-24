On the Air
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 24, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3 p.m.: Akron at Ohio CBSSN
4 p.m.: Saint Louis at Richmond ESPN2
4 p.m.: Harvard at Princeton ESPNEWS
4 p.m.: Manhattan at Marist ESPNU
4 p.m.: Northwestern at Penn St. FS1
6 p.m.: Texas State at Troy ESPN2
6 p.m.: Iowa at Nebraska FS1
8 p.m.: San Jose State at San Diego State FS1
Gymnastics, college women’s
5:30 p.m.: Utah at Arizona Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon State Pac-12
Hockey, college men’s
5 p.m.: W. Michigan at North Dakota CBSSN
6 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota ESPNU
Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Honda Classic Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Cologuard Classic Golf
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Miami at New York ESPN
7:05 p.m.: LA Clippers at LA Lakers ESPN
Hockey, NHL
5:30 p.m.: New Jersey at Chicago NHL
Soccer, men’s, Premier League
Noon: Norwich City at Southampton USA
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1
9 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Production Alliance 300 FS1
4:30 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma CBS
9 a.m.: Purdue at Michigan State ESPN
9 a.m.: TBA ESPN2
9 a.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Toledo ESPNU
9:30 a.m.: Duquesne at Rhode Island USA
10 a.m.: Butler at Marquette Fox
11 a.m.: Kentucky at Arkansas CBS
11 a.m.: TBA ESPN
11 a.m.: Texas at West Virginia ESPN2
11 a.m.: Iowa State at Kansas ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Fordham at Davidson USA
12:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Xavier Fox
1 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon State CBS
1 p.m.: Auburn at Tennessee ESPN
1 p.m.: TBA ESPN2
1 p.m.: CIAA Tournament: TBD ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: VCU at UMass USA
3 p.m.: Duke at Syracuse ESPN
3 p.m.: Texas Tech at TCU ESPN2
3 p.m.: TBA ESPNU
3 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12
5 p.m.: Kansas at Baylor ESPN
5 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado ESPN2
5 p.m.: TBA ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Creighton at Providence FS1
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s ESPN
7 p.m.: USC at Oregon ESPN2
7 p.m.: Arizona State at Utah ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: Colorado State at Utah State FS1
9 p.m.: TBA ESPNU
Basketball, college women’s
2 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga SWX
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Honda Classic Golf
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Cologuard Classic Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Honda Classic NBC
Gymnastics, USAG
10 a.m.: The Winter Cup NBC
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Milwaukee ABC
Hockey, NHL
Noon: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh ABC
4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Nashville TNT
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Watford at Manchester United USA
4:30 p.m.: New England at Portland Fox
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
2:30 p.m.: Washington State at Washington 920-AM
4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Colorado 92.5-FM
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Sacramento State 700-AM
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 1510-AM
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga 790-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg NBC
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Wise Power 400 Fox
Bowling
10 a.m.: PBA: Tournament of Champions, Fairlawn, Ohio Fox
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: UConn at Georgetown CBS
10 a.m.: SMU at Houston ESPN
11 a.m.: Illinois at Michigan CBS
11:30 a.m.: George Washington at George Mason USA
Noon: Wichita State at Memphis ESPN
Noon: Tulane at Temple ESPNU
1 p.m.: Ohio State at Maryland CBS
2 p.m.: Montana State at Montana ESPNU
2 p.m.: St. John’s at DePaul FS1
3 p.m.: TBA ESPN2
Basketball, college women’s
9 a.m.: TBA ESPN2
9 a.m.: DePaul at Creighton FS1
10 a.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia ESPNU
11 a.m.: TBA ESPN2
1 p.m.: Michigan at Iowa ESPN2
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Honda Classic Golf
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Cologuard Classic Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Honda Classic NBC
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: Philadelphia at New York ABC
12:30 p.m.: Utah at Phoenix ABC
Basketball, NBA G League
Noon: Fort Wayne at Lakeland NBATV
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton at West Ham United USA
Noon: MLS: Sporting KC at Atlanta United FS1
2 p.m.: MLS: NY City FC at LA Galaxy ESPN
All events subject to change
