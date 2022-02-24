System slowdown may delay Washington state COVID data

From staff reports

The Washington Department of Health’s data systems are experiencing slowdowns, which may result in the delay of reporting new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as deleting of duplicate cases, the Spokane Regional Health District warned in a news release Thursday.

The health district urged caution in interpreting data, and encouraged consideration of overall trends, not daily case counts.

Here’s a look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 195 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday.

There have been 1,279 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 101 patients hospitalized in Spokane with the virus.

The Panhandle Health District reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and has 4,150 backlogged cases.

There are 62 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.