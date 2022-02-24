System slowdown may delay Washington state COVID data
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 24, 2022
From staff reports
The Washington Department of Health’s data systems are experiencing slowdowns, which may result in the delay of reporting new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as deleting of duplicate cases, the Spokane Regional Health District warned in a news release Thursday.
The health district urged caution in interpreting data, and encouraged consideration of overall trends, not daily case counts.
Here’s a look at local numbers
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 195 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday.
There have been 1,279 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.
There are 101 patients hospitalized in Spokane with the virus.
The Panhandle Health District reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and has 4,150 backlogged cases.
There are 62 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.