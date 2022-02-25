The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 25, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1

9 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Production Alliance 300 FS1

4:30 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma CBS

9 a.m.: Purdue at Michigan State ESPN

9 a.m.: Florida at Georgia ESPN2

9 a.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Toledo ESPNU

10 a.m.: Butler at Marquette Fox

11 a.m.: Kentucky at Arkansas CBS

11 a.m.: North Carolina at NC State ESPN

11 a.m.: Texas at West Virginia ESPN2

11 a.m.: Iowa State at Kansas ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Fordham at Davidson USA

12:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Xavier Fox

1 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon State CBS

1 p.m.: Auburn at Tennessee ESPN

1 p.m.: Florida State at Virginia ESPN2

1:30 p.m.: VCU at UMass USA

3 p.m.: Duke at Syracuse ESPN

3 p.m.: Texas Tech at TCU ESPN2

3 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa ESPNU

3 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12

5 p.m.: Kansas at Baylor ESPN

5 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado ESPN2

5 p.m.: Pepperdine at BYU ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Creighton at Providence FS1

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s ESPN

7 p.m.: USC at Oregon ESPN2

7 p.m.: Arizona State at Utah ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: Colorado State at Utah State FS1

Basketball, college women’s

2 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga SWX

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Honda Classic Golf

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Cologuard Classic Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Honda Classic NBC

Gymnastics, USAG

10 a.m.: The Winter Cup NBC

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Milwaukee ABC

Hockey, NHL

Noon: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh ABC

4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Nashville TNT

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Watford at Manchester United USA

4:30 p.m.: New England at Portland Fox

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

2:30 p.m.: Washington State at Washington 920-AM

4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Colorado 92.5-FM

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Sacramento State 700-AM

6:45 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth ………………………………………….1230-AM

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 1510-AM

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga 790-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg NBC

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Wise Power 400 Fox

Bowling

10 a.m.: PBA: Tournament of Champions, Fairlawn, Ohio Fox

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: UConn at Georgetown CBS

10 a.m.: SMU at Houston ESPN

11 a.m.: Illinois at Michigan CBS

Noon: Wichita State at Memphis ESPN

Noon: Tulane at Temple ESPNU

1 p.m.: Ohio State at Maryland CBS

2 p.m.: Montana State at Montana ESPNU

2 p.m.: St. John’s at DePaul FS1

3 p.m.: Indiana at Minnesota ESPN2

Basketball, college women’s

9 a.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame ESPN2

9 a.m.: DePaul at Creighton FS1

10 a.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia ESPNU

11 a.m.: Louisiana State at Tennessee ESPN2

1 p.m.: Michigan at Iowa ESPN2

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Honda Classic Golf

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Cologuard Classic Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Honda Classic NBC

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at New York ABC

12:30 p.m.: Utah at Phoenix……………………………………………………………….ABC

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton at West Ham United……………………..USA

Noon: MLS: Sporting KC at Atlanta United………………………………………FS1

2 p.m.: MLS: NY City FC at LA Galaxy……………………………………………ESPN

All events subject to change

