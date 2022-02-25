TicketsWest refunding Shock tickets

Anyone who purchased season tickets for the canceled Spokane Shock season can get their tickets refunded through TicketsWest, the Spokane Public Facilities District announced on Friday.

TicketsWest will refund the season tickets automatically, meaning that patrons will not need to request a refund. Those refunds should be processed by March 1.

Refunds should be reflected on ticket holder’s credit card statements within 7-10 business days.

Any season-ticket holders who have not received a refund prior to the 2022 season will need to contact Spokane Shock for any refunds, according to the news release.

The upcoming season was canceled on Thursday after team owner Sam Adams failed to secure a surety bond about the same time the Indoor Football League announced it had terminated the Shock from the league.

MultiCare moves

Jackson to CEO

MultiCare announced Friday that Alex Jackson has been promoted to chief executive and senior vice president for the Inland Northwest region.

In his new role, Jackson will oversee MultiCare Deaconess and Valley hospitals and continue to manage MultiCare Rockwood Clinic. Jackson succeeds Dr. David O’Brien who is moving to the Puget Sound region, according to a news release.

“We are excited to have Alex lead our Inland Northwest team,” said Florence Chang, MultiCare’s executive vice president. “Alex is a kind and caring leader who has a deep love for Spokane and the surrounding area, having lived in the Inland Northwest for many years.”

Jackson had been serving as president and chief operating officer before the change. He joined MultiCare in 2018 as the COO of MultiCare Rockwood Clinic. In 2020, he stepped into the role of president and COO.

From staff reports