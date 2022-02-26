The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 26, 2022

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg NBC

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Wise Power 400 Fox

Bowling, PBA

10 a.m.: Tournament of Champions Fox

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: UConn at Georgetown CBS

10 a.m.: SMU at Houston ESPN

11 a.m.: Illinois at Michigan CBS

11:30 a.m.: George Washington at George Mason USA

Noon: Wichita State at Memphis ESPN

Noon: Tulane at Temple ESPNU

1 p.m.: Ohio State at Maryland CBS

2 p.m.: Montana State at Montana ESPNU

2 p.m.: St. John’s at DePaul FS1

3 p.m.: Indiana at Minnesota ESPN2

Basketball, college women’s

9 a.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame ESPN2

9 a.m.: DePaul at Creighton FS1

10 a.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia ESPNU

11 a.m.: LSU at Tennessee ESPN2

1 p.m.: Michigan at Iowa ESPN2

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Honda Classic Golf

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Cologuard Classic Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Honda Classic NBC

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at New York ABC

12:30 p.m.: Utah at Phoenix ABC

Basketball, NBA G League

Noon: Fort Wayne at Lakeland NBATV

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton at West Ham United USA

Noon: MLS: Sporting KC at Atlanta United FS1

2 p.m.: MLS: NY City FC at LA Galaxy ESPN

All events subject to change

