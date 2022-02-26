On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 26, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg NBC
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Wise Power 400 Fox
Bowling, PBA
10 a.m.: Tournament of Champions Fox
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: UConn at Georgetown CBS
10 a.m.: SMU at Houston ESPN
11 a.m.: Illinois at Michigan CBS
11:30 a.m.: George Washington at George Mason USA
Noon: Wichita State at Memphis ESPN
Noon: Tulane at Temple ESPNU
1 p.m.: Ohio State at Maryland CBS
2 p.m.: Montana State at Montana ESPNU
2 p.m.: St. John’s at DePaul FS1
3 p.m.: Indiana at Minnesota ESPN2
Basketball, college women’s
9 a.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame ESPN2
9 a.m.: DePaul at Creighton FS1
10 a.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia ESPNU
11 a.m.: LSU at Tennessee ESPN2
1 p.m.: Michigan at Iowa ESPN2
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Honda Classic Golf
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Cologuard Classic Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Honda Classic NBC
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: Philadelphia at New York ABC
12:30 p.m.: Utah at Phoenix ABC
Basketball, NBA G League
Noon: Fort Wayne at Lakeland NBATV
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton at West Ham United USA
Noon: MLS: Sporting KC at Atlanta United FS1
2 p.m.: MLS: NY City FC at LA Galaxy ESPN
All events subject to change
