Education Notebook: Pride Prep, Inovation High host open houses

Pride Schools is hosting a series of open houses, during which prospective families can learn more about curriculum at Pride Prep Middle School and Innovation High School, meet ambassador students, take a tour and hear from teachers.

Dates are Thursday, Tuesday, March 16 and 22, 4-6 p.m. at 811 W. Sprague Ave. Masks required for all attendees.

Scholarships

• The Kiwanis Club of Downtown Spokane has announced that applications are open for its 2022-23 school year scholarships.

There are 13 Spokane Kiwanis Charities Community Service college scholarships available, open to current Spokane County high school seniors and current college students who graduated from Spokane County high schools. Also available are four Bedri Saad Foundation scholarships, open to any Spokane County high school senior. All scholarships are for $1,500.

Applications are available at kiwanisdtspokane.org /kiwanis-charities.html and are due March 31.

• Spokane Rotary Club 21 announced applications are open for two scholarships for area high school students with an interest in the arts.

Offered are three Katy Reeves Scholarships, each worth $1,000 and open to graduating high school seniors who are pursuing an education in dance, music or theater. Application deadline is April 29. Also offered are 10 Youth Services Emerging Artist Awards, open to 11th grade students in recognition of excellence, innovation and creativity in the arts.

Application deadline is April 7. For more information or to apply, visit rotaryspokane.com/Page/scholarships.

Opening on Freeman board

The Freeman School Board announced that applications are being accepted for the position of District 4 representative after the Feb. 24 resignation of Neil Fuch.

Interested candidates would be expected to finish the term, which ends in November 2025. Candidates will be interviewed by the board at the March 29 board meeting. Interested applicants must submit a letter of interest and a resume to Freeman School District office by March 25 at noon. For information, contact the district office at (509) 291-3695.