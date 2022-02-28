On the Air
Mon., Feb. 28, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
4 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Arizona St. Pac-12
7 p.m.: Long Beach St. at UCLA Pac-12
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Dayton at Richmond CBS Sports
3:30 p.m.: Providence at Villanova FS1
4 p.m.: Mississippi at Kentucky ESPN
4 p.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma ESPN2
4 p.m.: Missouri at South Carolina ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at VCU CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Michigan St. at Michigan FS1
6 p.m.: Purdue at Wisconsin ESPN
6 p.m.: Louisville at Virginia Tech ESPN2
6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Houston ESPNU
8 p.m.: Arizona at Southern Cal ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Boston TNT
7 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Lakers TNT
Golf, college women
11:30 a.m.: The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate GOLF
Soccer, men
Noon: Coppa Italia: AC Milan vs. Inter Milan CBS Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college
6 p.m.: WSU Coaches Show 920-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show……………………………………………………….700-AM
All events subject to change
