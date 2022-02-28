The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

4 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Arizona St. Pac-12

7 p.m.: Long Beach St. at UCLA Pac-12

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Dayton at Richmond CBS Sports

3:30 p.m.: Providence at Villanova FS1

4 p.m.: Mississippi at Kentucky ESPN

4 p.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma ESPN2

4 p.m.: Missouri at South Carolina ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at VCU CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Michigan St. at Michigan FS1

6 p.m.: Purdue at Wisconsin ESPN

6 p.m.: Louisville at Virginia Tech ESPN2

6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Houston ESPNU

8 p.m.: Arizona at Southern Cal ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Boston TNT

7 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Lakers TNT

Golf, college women

11:30 a.m.: The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate GOLF

Soccer, men

Noon: Coppa Italia: AC Milan vs. Inter Milan CBS Sports

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college

6 p.m.: WSU Coaches Show 920-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show……………………………………………………….700-AM

All events subject to change

Local journalism is essential.

