On the air

UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 1, 2022

Sunday’s TV HighlightsBasketball, college men

10 a.m.: North Carolina at Boston College ESPN2

11 a.m.: UCF at SMU ESPNU

11 a.m.: Richmond at Saint Louis CBSSN

2 p.m.: Houston at Temple ESPN2

3 p.m.: Louisville at Georgia Tech ESPN2

4 p.m.: Arizona St. at California Pac-12

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: St. John’s at Villanova FS1

10 a.m.: Loyola Chicago at Southern Illinois ESPNU

Noon: Stanford at Washington St. Pac-12

Noon: Maryland at Indiana ESPN2

1 p.m.: West Virginia at Iowa St. ESPNU

Football, high school

11 a.m.: All-Star Game ESPN

Horse racing

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Baltimore Fox 28

10 a.m.: Kansas City at Cincinnati CBS

1:25 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Minnesota at Green Bay NBC

Soccer, men, Premier League

6 a.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton USA

8:30 a.m.: Liverpool at Chelsea USA

Sunday’s Radio HighlightsFootball, NFL

11 a.m.: Detroit at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Green Bay…………………………………………..92.5-FM

All times subject to change

