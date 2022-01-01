On the air
UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 1, 2022
Sunday’s TV HighlightsBasketball, college men
10 a.m.: North Carolina at Boston College ESPN2
11 a.m.: UCF at SMU ESPNU
11 a.m.: Richmond at Saint Louis CBSSN
2 p.m.: Houston at Temple ESPN2
3 p.m.: Louisville at Georgia Tech ESPN2
4 p.m.: Arizona St. at California Pac-12
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: St. John’s at Villanova FS1
10 a.m.: Loyola Chicago at Southern Illinois ESPNU
Noon: Stanford at Washington St. Pac-12
Noon: Maryland at Indiana ESPN2
1 p.m.: West Virginia at Iowa St. ESPNU
Football, high school
11 a.m.: All-Star Game ESPN
Horse racing
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Baltimore Fox 28
10 a.m.: Kansas City at Cincinnati CBS
1:25 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Minnesota at Green Bay NBC
Soccer, men, Premier League
6 a.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton USA
8:30 a.m.: Liverpool at Chelsea USA
Sunday’s Radio HighlightsFootball, NFL
11 a.m.: Detroit at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Green Bay…………………………………………..92.5-FM
All times subject to change
