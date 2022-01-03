The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Snow 28° Snow
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Ohio at Akron CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Kentucky at LSU ESPN

4 p.m.: Oklahoma at Baylor ESPN2

4 p.m.: Texas A&M at Georgia ESPNU

4 p.m.: Illinois at Minnesota FS1

5 p.m.: Seton Hall at Butler CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma St. ESPN2

6 p.m.: Tulsa at Memphis ESPNU

6 p.m.: Providence at Marquette FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Indiana at New York NBA

7:30 p.m.: Sacramento at L.A. Lakers NBA

Football, college

6 p.m.: Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas St. ESPN

Hockey, CHL

9 a.m.: Rögle vs. Frölunda NHL

11:30 a.m.: Red Bull Munich vs. Tappara Tampere NHL

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, High school boys

6:45 p.m.: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.