Mon., Jan. 3, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Ohio at Akron CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Kentucky at LSU ESPN
4 p.m.: Oklahoma at Baylor ESPN2
4 p.m.: Texas A&M at Georgia ESPNU
4 p.m.: Illinois at Minnesota FS1
5 p.m.: Seton Hall at Butler CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma St. ESPN2
6 p.m.: Tulsa at Memphis ESPNU
6 p.m.: Providence at Marquette FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Indiana at New York NBA
7:30 p.m.: Sacramento at L.A. Lakers NBA
Football, college
6 p.m.: Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas St. ESPN
Hockey, CHL
9 a.m.: Rögle vs. Frölunda NHL
11:30 a.m.: Red Bull Munich vs. Tappara Tampere NHL
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, High school boys
6:45 p.m.: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep 700-AM
All events subject to change
