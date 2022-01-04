On the Air
Tue., Jan. 4, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: DePaul at St. John’s FS1
4 p.m.: VCU at Dayton CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Alabama at Florida ESPN2
4 p.m.: Furman at UNC Greensboro ESPNEWS
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Louisville ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Creighton at Villanova FS1
6 p.m.: Missouri St. at Bradley CBS Sports
6 p.m.: North Carolina at Notre Dame ESPN2
6 p.m.: Texas Tech at Iowa St. ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Golden State at Dallas ESPN
7 p.m.: Miami at Portland Root
7:05 p.m.: Utah at Denver ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Pittsburgh TNT
Speed skating, U.S. Olympic Trials
3 p.m.: Women’s 3,000m and Men’s 5,000m USA
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob………………………………………………………………700-AM
All events subject to change
