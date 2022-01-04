The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: DePaul at St. John’s FS1

4 p.m.: VCU at Dayton CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Alabama at Florida ESPN2

4 p.m.: Furman at UNC Greensboro ESPNEWS

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Louisville ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Creighton at Villanova FS1

6 p.m.: Missouri St. at Bradley CBS Sports

6 p.m.: North Carolina at Notre Dame ESPN2

6 p.m.: Texas Tech at Iowa St. ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Golden State at Dallas ESPN

7 p.m.: Miami at Portland Root

7:05 p.m.: Utah at Denver ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Pittsburgh TNT

Speed skating, U.S. Olympic Trials

3 p.m.: Women’s 3,000m and Men’s 5,000m USA

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob………………………………………………………………700-AM

All events subject to change

