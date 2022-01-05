Corrections for Jan. 6
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 5, 2022
Bob Woodruff Foundation helps out VA
In the Dec. 19 guest opinion “Too many military families worry about food on their tables,” the name of the foundation partnering with Second Harvest was misstated. The Bob Woodruff Foundation is helping to bring mobile markets to Veterans Administration sites.
