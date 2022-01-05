The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Maryland at Illinois ESPN2

4 p.m.: UT-Martin at Tennessee St. ESPNEWS

4 p.m.: New Hampshire at Vermont ESPNU

4 p.m.: Ohio St. at Indiana FS1

4:30 p.m.: Long Beach St. at UCLA Pac-12

5 p.m.: UAB at North Texas CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Washington St. at Colorado ESPNU

6 p.m.: Iowa at Wisconsin FS1

6 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington SWX

6:30 p.m.: SMU at Cincinnati ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Washington at Utah Pac-12/Washington

7 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at UTEP CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Southern Cal at California FS1

Basketball, high school boys, NIBC

10 a.m.: Legacy Early College (S.C.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.) ESPNU

Noon: Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah) ESPNU

2 p.m.: Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Montverde (Fla.) ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at New York TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix TNT

Figure skating, U.S. Championships

2 p.m.: Pairs short program USA

5:30 p.m.: Women’s short program USA

Golf, PGA

3 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Minnesota at Boston ESPN

Soccer, men, Serie A

9:30 a.m.: AS Roma at AC Milan CBS Sports

11:45 a.m.: Napoli at Juventus CBS Sports

Speed skating, U.S. Olympic Trials

4 p.m.: Men’s and women’s 1,000 meters USA

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Montana St. at Idaho 1080-AM

5:30 p.m.: Montana at E. Washington 700-AM

5:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Colorado 920-AM

Basketball, college women

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland 790-AM

All events subject to change

