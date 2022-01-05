On the Air
Wed., Jan. 5, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Maryland at Illinois ESPN2
4 p.m.: UT-Martin at Tennessee St. ESPNEWS
4 p.m.: New Hampshire at Vermont ESPNU
4 p.m.: Ohio St. at Indiana FS1
4:30 p.m.: Long Beach St. at UCLA Pac-12
5 p.m.: UAB at North Texas CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Washington St. at Colorado ESPNU
6 p.m.: Iowa at Wisconsin FS1
6 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington SWX
6:30 p.m.: SMU at Cincinnati ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Washington at Utah Pac-12/Washington
7 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at UTEP CBS Sports
8 p.m.: Southern Cal at California FS1
Basketball, high school boys, NIBC
10 a.m.: Legacy Early College (S.C.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.) ESPNU
Noon: Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah) ESPNU
2 p.m.: Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Montverde (Fla.) ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Boston at New York TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix TNT
Figure skating, U.S. Championships
2 p.m.: Pairs short program USA
5:30 p.m.: Women’s short program USA
Golf, PGA
3 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Minnesota at Boston ESPN
Soccer, men, Serie A
9:30 a.m.: AS Roma at AC Milan CBS Sports
11:45 a.m.: Napoli at Juventus CBS Sports
Speed skating, U.S. Olympic Trials
4 p.m.: Men’s and women’s 1,000 meters USA
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: Montana St. at Idaho 1080-AM
5:30 p.m.: Montana at E. Washington 700-AM
5:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Colorado 920-AM
Basketball, college women
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland 790-AM
All events subject to change
