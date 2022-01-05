Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 7, 2022
Basketball
NBA
Milwaukee at Brooklyn
4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Cleveland at Portland
7 p.m. (Root)
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers
7:05 p.m. (ESPN)
College women
Washington State at Arizona
5 p.m. (Pac-12 Washington)
College men
Xavier at Butler
5:30 p.m. (FS1)
High school boys
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Newman (La.).
6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Figure skating
U.S. Championships: Ladies free skate
5 p.m. (KHQ)
