The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 36° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 7, 2022

Basketball

NBA

Milwaukee at Brooklyn

4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Cleveland at Portland

7 p.m. (Root)

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers

7:05 p.m. (ESPN)

College women

Washington State at Arizona

5 p.m. (Pac-12 Washington)

College men

Xavier at Butler

5:30 p.m. (FS1)

High school boys

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Newman (La.).

6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Figure skating

U.S. Championships: Ladies free skate

5 p.m. (KHQ)

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.