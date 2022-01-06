The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 38° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 7, 2022

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Marquette at Georgetown FS1

3:30 p.m.: Kent State at Ohio CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Detroit Mercy ESPN2

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Princeton at Columbia ESPNU

5 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona Pac-12/Washington

7 p.m.: Oregon at Stanford Pac-12

Basketball, high school boys

6 p.m.: Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.) ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at Brooklyn ESPN

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Portland Root

7:05 p.m.: Atlanta at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Boxing

6 p.m.: ShoBox: The New Generation SHO

Golf, PGA

3 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Washington at St. Louis NHL

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college women

5:45 p.m.: Pacific at Whitworth 1230-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Wichita St. at Houston CBS

9 a.m.: South Carolina at Vanderbilt ESPNU

9 a.m.: UConn at Seton Hall Fox 28

9 a.m.: Saint John’s at Providence FS1

10 a.m.: Virginia at North Carolina ESPN

11 a.m.: Texas at Oklahoma St. CBS

11 a.m.: Villanova at DePaul FS1

11:30 a.m.: Michigan St. at Michigan Fox 28

1 p.m.: Colorado St. at San Diego St. CBS

1 p.m.: Kansas at Texas Tech ESPN2

1 p.m.: South Florida at Tulane ESPNU

1 p.m.: Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure CBS Sports

2 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Pacific Root

3 p.m.: Iowa St. at Oklahoma ESPNU

3 p.m.: Tennessee at LSU ESPN2

3 p.m.: Washington St. at Utah Pac-12/Washington

3 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Missouri St. CBS Sports

3:30 p.m.: Idaho at E. Washington SWX

4 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco Root

5 p.m.: UCLA at California Pac-12

5 p.m.: Florida at Auburn ESPN2

5 p.m.: Louisville at Florida St. ESPNU

6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga Root

7 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at BYU ESPN2

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: Idaho at E. Washington SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: New York at Boston NBA

Figure skating

1 p.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships NBC

Football, college, FCS Championship

9 a.m.: Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St. ESPN2

Football, high school

10 a.m.: All-Star Game NBC

Golf, PGA

3 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Dallas NHL

4 p.m.: Toronto at Colorado NHL

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle SWX

Soccer, men, Liga MX

3 p.m.: Querétaro at Monterrey FS1

5 p.m.: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna FS1

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

2:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Utah 920-AM

3 p.m.: Idaho at E. Washington 700-AM/1080-AM

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Whitman 1230-AM

Football, college men, FCS Championship

8:30 a.m.: Montana St. vs. North Dakota St. 700-AM

Football, NFL

6:15 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia 1080-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

11 a.m.: Yale at Harvard ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Memphis ABC

2 p.m.: Washington at Colorado ESPN2

4 p.m.: Montana at Montana St. SWX

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Wichita St. at South Florida ESPNU

10 a.m.: Kentucky at South Carolina ESPN

11 a.m.: VCU at Saint Louis CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Oregon at California Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Golden State NBA

6 p.m.: Sacramento at Portland Root

Gymnastics, college women

10 a.m.: Alabama at Oklahoma ESPN2

Hockey, college men

1 p.m.: UMass at Michigan ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Dallas at St. Louis NHL

Figure skating

11 a.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships NBC

Golf, PGA

1 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions NBC

3 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf

Horse racing

1 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: TBA CBS

10 a.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: TBA CBS

1:25 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Fox 28

Wrestling, college

6 p.m.: Iowa St. at Arizona St. Pac-12

Sunday’s Radio Schedule

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Seattle at Arizona 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas 1080-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Most read stories