On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 7, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Marquette at Georgetown FS1
3:30 p.m.: Kent State at Ohio CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Detroit Mercy ESPN2
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Princeton at Columbia ESPNU
5 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona Pac-12/Washington
7 p.m.: Oregon at Stanford Pac-12
Basketball, high school boys
6 p.m.: Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.) ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at Brooklyn ESPN
7 p.m.: Cleveland at Portland Root
7:05 p.m.: Atlanta at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Boxing
6 p.m.: ShoBox: The New Generation SHO
Golf, PGA
3 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Washington at St. Louis NHL
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college women
5:45 p.m.: Pacific at Whitworth 1230-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Wichita St. at Houston CBS
9 a.m.: South Carolina at Vanderbilt ESPNU
9 a.m.: UConn at Seton Hall Fox 28
9 a.m.: Saint John’s at Providence FS1
10 a.m.: Virginia at North Carolina ESPN
11 a.m.: Texas at Oklahoma St. CBS
11 a.m.: Villanova at DePaul FS1
11:30 a.m.: Michigan St. at Michigan Fox 28
1 p.m.: Colorado St. at San Diego St. CBS
1 p.m.: Kansas at Texas Tech ESPN2
1 p.m.: South Florida at Tulane ESPNU
1 p.m.: Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure CBS Sports
2 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Pacific Root
3 p.m.: Iowa St. at Oklahoma ESPNU
3 p.m.: Tennessee at LSU ESPN2
3 p.m.: Washington St. at Utah Pac-12/Washington
3 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Missouri St. CBS Sports
3:30 p.m.: Idaho at E. Washington SWX
4 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco Root
5 p.m.: UCLA at California Pac-12
5 p.m.: Florida at Auburn ESPN2
5 p.m.: Louisville at Florida St. ESPNU
6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga Root
7 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at BYU ESPN2
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: Idaho at E. Washington SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: New York at Boston NBA
Figure skating
1 p.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships NBC
Football, college, FCS Championship
9 a.m.: Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St. ESPN2
Football, high school
10 a.m.: All-Star Game NBC
Golf, PGA
3 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Dallas NHL
4 p.m.: Toronto at Colorado NHL
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle SWX
Soccer, men, Liga MX
3 p.m.: Querétaro at Monterrey FS1
5 p.m.: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna FS1
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
2:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Utah 920-AM
3 p.m.: Idaho at E. Washington 700-AM/1080-AM
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Whitman 1230-AM
Football, college men, FCS Championship
8:30 a.m.: Montana St. vs. North Dakota St. 700-AM
Football, NFL
6:15 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia 1080-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
11 a.m.: Yale at Harvard ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Memphis ABC
2 p.m.: Washington at Colorado ESPN2
4 p.m.: Montana at Montana St. SWX
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Wichita St. at South Florida ESPNU
10 a.m.: Kentucky at South Carolina ESPN
11 a.m.: VCU at Saint Louis CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Oregon at California Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Golden State NBA
6 p.m.: Sacramento at Portland Root
Gymnastics, college women
10 a.m.: Alabama at Oklahoma ESPN2
Hockey, college men
1 p.m.: UMass at Michigan ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Dallas at St. Louis NHL
Figure skating
11 a.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships NBC
Golf, PGA
1 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions NBC
3 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf
Horse racing
1 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: TBA CBS
10 a.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: TBA CBS
1:25 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Fox 28
Wrestling, college
6 p.m.: Iowa St. at Arizona St. Pac-12
Sunday’s Radio Schedule
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Seattle at Arizona 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas 1080-AM
All events subject to change
