UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 8, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
12:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Memphis ABC
2 p.m.: Washington at Colorado ESPN2
4 p.m.: Montana at Montana St. SWX
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Wichita State at South Florida ESPNU
10 a.m.: Kentucky at South Carolina ESPN
11 a.m.: VCU at Saint Louis CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Oregon at California Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Golden State NBA
6 p.m.: Sacramento at Portland Root
Gymnastics, college women
10 a.m.: Alabama at Oklahoma ESPN2
Hockey, college men
1 p.m.: UMass at Michigan ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Dallas at St. Louis NHL
Figure skating
11 a.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships NBC
Golf, PGA
1 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions NBC
3 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf
Horse racing
1 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Baltimore CBS
10 a.m.: Green Bay at Detroit………………………………………………………..Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Carolina at Tampa Bay CBS
1:25 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas……………………………………………NBC
Sunday’s Radio Schedule
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Seattle at Arizona 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas 1080-AM
All events subject to change
