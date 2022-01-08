The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 8, 2022

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

12:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Memphis ABC

2 p.m.: Washington at Colorado ESPN2

4 p.m.: Montana at Montana St. SWX

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Wichita State at South Florida ESPNU

10 a.m.: Kentucky at South Carolina ESPN

11 a.m.: VCU at Saint Louis CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Oregon at California Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Golden State NBA

6 p.m.: Sacramento at Portland Root

Gymnastics, college women

10 a.m.: Alabama at Oklahoma ESPN2

Hockey, college men

1 p.m.: UMass at Michigan ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Dallas at St. Louis NHL

Figure skating

11 a.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships NBC

Golf, PGA

1 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions NBC

3 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf

Horse racing

1 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Baltimore CBS

10 a.m.: Green Bay at Detroit………………………………………………………..Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Carolina at Tampa Bay CBS

1:25 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas……………………………………………NBC

Sunday’s Radio Schedule

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Seattle at Arizona 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas 1080-AM

All events subject to change

