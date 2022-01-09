On the Air
Sun., Jan. 9, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Charlotte NBA
Football, college
5 p.m.: CFP championship - Georgia vs. Alabama ESPN/2/U
Hockey, NHL
6 p.m.: Seattle at Colorado Root
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Football, college
4 p.m.: CFP championship - Georgia vs. Alabama 700-AM
All events subject to change
