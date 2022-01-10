On the Air
Mon., Jan. 10, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Hofstra at Towson CBS Sports
2 p.m.: USC at Stanford ESPN2
4 p.m.: Saint Louis at Dayton CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Kentucky at Vanderbilt ESPN
4 p.m.: Texas Tech at Baylor ESPN2
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Syracuse ESPNU
4 p.m.: DePaul at Marquette FS1
6 p.m.: Valparaiso at Loyola of Chicago CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama ESPN
6 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at West Virginia ESPN2
6 p.m.: Providence at Creighton FS1
8 p.m.: New Mexico at UNLV CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Golden State at Memphis NBA
7:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Clippers NBA
Soccer, English Premier League
Noon: Brentford at Southampton USA
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, high school girls
5:15 p.m.: Ridgeline at Gonzaga Prep 700-AM
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Cougar Coach’s Show 920-AM
All events subject to change
