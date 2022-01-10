The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Hofstra at Towson CBS Sports

2 p.m.: USC at Stanford ESPN2

4 p.m.: Saint Louis at Dayton CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Kentucky at Vanderbilt ESPN

4 p.m.: Texas Tech at Baylor ESPN2

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Syracuse ESPNU

4 p.m.: DePaul at Marquette FS1

6 p.m.: Valparaiso at Loyola of Chicago CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama ESPN

6 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at West Virginia ESPN2

6 p.m.: Providence at Creighton FS1

8 p.m.: New Mexico at UNLV CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Golden State at Memphis NBA

7:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Clippers NBA

Soccer, English Premier League

Noon: Brentford at Southampton USA

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, high school girls

5:15 p.m.: Ridgeline at Gonzaga Prep 700-AM

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Cougar Coach’s Show 920-AM

All events subject to change

