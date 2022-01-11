The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Villanova at Xavier FS1

4 p.m.: LSU at Florida ESPN2

4 p.m.: Temple at Tulsa ESPNU

5 p.m.: Utah St. at Colorado St. CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: St. John’s at UConn FS1

6 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Virginia ESPN2

6 p.m.: TCU at Kansas St. ESPNU

7 p.m.: California at Washington Pac-12/Washington

7:30 p.m.: Boise St. at Nevada FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Dallas at New York ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Brooklyn at Chicago ESPN

Golf

9 p.m.: Asian Tour: Singapore International Championship Golf

3 a.m. (Thursday): PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship Golf

Hockey, AHL

5 p.m.: Grand Rapids at Chicago NHL

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Montreal at Boston TNT

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas Root

7 p.m.: Toronto at Arizona TNT

Soccer, men

10:55 a.m.: Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid ESPN

Noon: Italian Super Cup: Juventus at Inter Milan CBS Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Coaches Show 1080-AM

All events subject

