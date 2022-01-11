On the Air
Tue., Jan. 11, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Villanova at Xavier FS1
4 p.m.: LSU at Florida ESPN2
4 p.m.: Temple at Tulsa ESPNU
5 p.m.: Utah St. at Colorado St. CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: St. John’s at UConn FS1
6 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Virginia ESPN2
6 p.m.: TCU at Kansas St. ESPNU
7 p.m.: California at Washington Pac-12/Washington
7:30 p.m.: Boise St. at Nevada FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Dallas at New York ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Brooklyn at Chicago ESPN
Golf
9 p.m.: Asian Tour: Singapore International Championship Golf
3 a.m. (Thursday): PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship Golf
Hockey, AHL
5 p.m.: Grand Rapids at Chicago NHL
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Montreal at Boston TNT
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas Root
7 p.m.: Toronto at Arizona TNT
Soccer, men
10:55 a.m.: Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid ESPN
Noon: Italian Super Cup: Juventus at Inter Milan CBS Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Coaches Show 1080-AM
