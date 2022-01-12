The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Stanford at Washington St. ESPNU

2 p.m.: Seton Hall at DePaul FS1

4 p.m.: Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Ohio St. at Wisconsin ESPN2

4 p.m.: UNC-Asheville at Winthrop ESPNU

4 p.m.: Butler at Georgetown FS1

6 p.m.: Rice at W. Kentucky CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Georgia St. at South Alabama ESPN2

6 p.m.: SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois ESPNU

6 p.m.: Indiana at Iowa FS1

6:30 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA ESPN

8 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at San Francisco CBS Sports

8 p.m.: BYU at Gonzaga ESPN2

8 p.m.: Oregon St. at USC ESPNU

8 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona FS1

8 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine Root

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Milwaukee TNT

5 p.m.: Seattle at St. Louis Root

7 p.m.: Portland at Denver TNT

Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Tour: Sony Open Golf

10 p.m.: Asian Tour: Singapore International Championship Golf

3 a.m. (Friday): PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston ESPN

5 p.m.: Seattle at St. Louis…………………………………………………………………Root

Soccer, men, Spanish Super Cup

10:55 a.m.: Atlético Madrid Vs. Athletic Bilbao ESPN2

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

Basketball, college men

1:30 p.m.: Stanford at Washington St. 920-AM

6 p.m. Idaho at Weber St. 1080-AM

8 p.m.: BYU at Gonzaga 1510-AM

Basketball, college women

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pacific 790-AM

All events subject to change

