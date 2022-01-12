On the Air
Wed., Jan. 12, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Stanford at Washington St. ESPNU
2 p.m.: Seton Hall at DePaul FS1
4 p.m.: Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Ohio St. at Wisconsin ESPN2
4 p.m.: UNC-Asheville at Winthrop ESPNU
4 p.m.: Butler at Georgetown FS1
6 p.m.: Rice at W. Kentucky CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Georgia St. at South Alabama ESPN2
6 p.m.: SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois ESPNU
6 p.m.: Indiana at Iowa FS1
6:30 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA ESPN
8 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at San Francisco CBS Sports
8 p.m.: BYU at Gonzaga ESPN2
8 p.m.: Oregon St. at USC ESPNU
8 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona FS1
8 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine Root
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Milwaukee TNT
5 p.m.: Seattle at St. Louis Root
7 p.m.: Portland at Denver TNT
Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Tour: Sony Open Golf
10 p.m.: Asian Tour: Singapore International Championship Golf
3 a.m. (Friday): PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston ESPN
5 p.m.: Seattle at St. Louis…………………………………………………………………Root
Soccer, men, Spanish Super Cup
10:55 a.m.: Atlético Madrid Vs. Athletic Bilbao ESPN2
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Basketball, college men
1:30 p.m.: Stanford at Washington St. 920-AM
6 p.m. Idaho at Weber St. 1080-AM
8 p.m.: BYU at Gonzaga 1510-AM
Basketball, college women
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pacific 790-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.