TV Best Bets







‘Undercover Boss’

Andrew Simon, president and CEO of the Las Vegas showplace known as the Fremont Street Experience, started his job just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning. Now, he’s going undercover to find the contributing factors behind a serious labor shortage at the attraction. Among the chores he’ll have to handle to maintain his cover are helping to change light panels while perched 100 feet off the ground and scraping gobs of gum off the mall floor for hours at a time. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on 2.1.

‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’

This hit family mystery series returns for Season 2 with ‘‘Only Time Will Tell,’’ picking up the action from the Season 1 finale, in which a stunned Griffin, Savannah and Harper (Preston Oliver, Elle Graham, Kyliegh Curran) find themselves confronted with a virtual clone of Harper named Daisy. Elsewhere, the ghost of the Tremont Hotel sends Harper and Griffin an important message. Immediately following, in ‘‘No Time to Waste’’ Harper pretends to be Daisy to learn some family secrets, while Topher (Bryant Tardy) stumbles upon the hidden bunker. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on DIS.

‘Stars on Stage

From Westport Country Playhouse’

The second of three weekly one-hour music specials showcases the versatility of Broadway singer and actress Shoshana Bean, whose theater credits include the lead roles in ‘‘Wicked’’ and ‘‘Waitress.’’ For this more intimate concert, though, Bean offers tributes to two of her chief idols: Barbra Streisand (‘‘People,’’ ‘‘Evergreen,’’ ‘‘Before the Parade Passes By’’) and Whitney Houston (‘‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’’). She also performs some of her own original songs. Guests include Avery Wilson, Luke Edgemon and Melanie Nyema. (TVPG) 9 p.m. on 7.1.

‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’

After seven seasons, this acclaimed crime drama calls it a wrap with this two-hour movie finale, which picks up the action pretty much where Season 7 left off. Mickey Donovan (Golden Globe winner Jon Voight) is in the wind, but Ray (Liev Schreiber) vows to do whatever it takes to find his volatile father and stop him before the old man can cause even more carnage. The film also interweaves Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago with present-day fallout from the long-running Donovan-Sullivan feud. 9 p.m. on SHOW.

‘Blue Bloods’

Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) pursues con man Dickie Delaney (guest star Jimmy Buffett) after the grifter – who pretends to be beloved singer Jimmy Buffett – tricks Danny into paying for his expensive restaurant meal in the new episode ‘‘On the Arm.’’ Meanwhile, Frank (Tom Selleck) investigates New York Police Captain Terrell (guest star Regina Taylor), who is using her badge to acquire goods and services from local stores. (TV14) 10 p.m. on 2.1.