On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Buffalo at Ball St. CBS Sports

3:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Purdue FS1

4 p.m.: Manhattan at Iona ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: VCU at St. Bonaventure ESPN2

5 p.m.: Akron at Kent St. CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Michigan at Illinois FS1

6 p.m.: Davidson at Richmond ESPNU

8 p.m.: Fresno St. at UNLV FS1

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Stanford at Colorado Pac-12

7 p.m.: Washington St. at USC Pac-12/Washington

7 p.m.: Washington at UCLA Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Chicago ESPN

7:00 p.m.: Dallas at Memphis ESPN

Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Tour: Sony Open Golf

11:30 p.m.: Asian Tour: Singapore International Championship Golf

Gymnastics, college women

6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Utah ESPN2

Hockey, college men

6:30 p.m.: Western Michigan at Colorado College Root

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Dallas at Florida NHL

Soccer, men, EPL

Noon: Crystal Palce at Brighton & Hove Albion USA

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

8 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Round 2 USA

Basketball, College men

9 a.m.: Creighton at Xavier Fox 28

9 a.m.: Texas Tech at Kansas St. ESPN2

9 a.m.: Seton Hall at Marquette FS1

10 a.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky ESPN

10:30 a.m.: West Virginia at Kansas CBS

11 a.m.: NC St. at Duke ABC

11 a.m.: Arkansas at LSU ESPN2

Noon: Florida St. at Syracuse ESPN

Noon: Furman at Chicago CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Boise St. at New Mexico FS1

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara Root/Fox 28

1 p.m.: California at Washington St. Pac-12/Washington

1 p.m.: Oklahoma at TCU ESPN2

2 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Baylor ESPN

2 p.m.: Missouri St. at Valparaiso ESPNU

2 p.m.: Nevada at Air Force CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Stanford at Washington Pac-12/Washington

3 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Georgia ESPN2

4 p.m.: UCF at South Florida ESPNU

4 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at Indiana St. CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Utah at Arizona Pac-12

5 p.m.: Houston at Tulsa ESPN2

6 p.m.: Tarleton at Grand Canyon ESPNU

7 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona St. ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Oregon St. at UCLA Pac-12

8 p.m.: Oregon at USC FS1

8 p.m.: BYU at San Francisco CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

2:30 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Portland at Washington Root

6 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Denver NBA

Boxing

7 p.m.: Top Rank ESPN

Football, NFL, wild-card round

1:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Cincinnati SWX

5 p.m.: New England at Buffalo CBS

Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Tour: Sony Open Golf

11:30 p.m.: Asian Tour: Singapore International Championship GOLF

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Washington at N.Y. Islanders NHL

4 p.m.: Toronto at St. Louis NHL

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Seattle Root

Horse racing

1 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

MMA, UFC Fight Night

4 p.m.: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze ESPN

Soccer, men, EPL

7 a.m.: Brentford at Liverpool USA

9:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Aston Villa NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

12:30 p.m.: California at Washington St. 920-AM

4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Idaho St. 1080-AM

6 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth 1230-AM

Football, NFL, wild-card round

1 p.m.: Las Vegas at Cincinnati 700-AM

4:45 p.m.: New England at Buffalo 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Cutler at Villanova FS1

10 a.m.: Cincinnati at Wichita St. ESPN

1:30 p.m.: Georgetown at St. John’s Fox 28

3 p.m.: Holy Cross at Colgate CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Saint Louis at Dayton CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Stanford at Utah Pac-12

11 a.m.: Villanova at Marquette CBS Sports

Noon: Kentucky at Tennessee ESPN

Noon: South Florida at UCF ESPNU

Noon: Washington at USC Pac-12/Washington

12:30 p.m.: South Carolina at Arkansas ESPN2

1 p.m.: American University at Bucknell CBS Sports

2 p.m.: Michigan at Maryland ESPN

Basketball, high school boys

1 p.m.: Westtown (Penn.) vs. Gills St. Bernard’s (N.J.) ESPN2

3 p.m.: AZ Compass (Ariz.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.) ESPN2

Figure skating

Noon: U.S. Figure Skating Championships SWX

Football, NFL, wild-card round

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay Fox 28

1:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Dallas CBS

5:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Kansas City……………………………………………….NBC

Golf, PGA Tour

3 p.m.: Sony Open GOLF

Gymnastics, college women

2 p.m.: Stanford at California Pac-12

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Vancouver at Washington NHL

Horse racing

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, men, EPL

6 a.m.: Leeds United at West Ham United USA

Tennis

4 p.m.: ATP/WTA: Australian Open ESPN

Wrestling, college

10 a.m.: Oklahoma St. at West Virginia ESPNU

2 p.m.: Rutgers at Penn St. ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL, wild-card round

9:30 a.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay 700-AM

1:15 p.m.: San Francisco at Dallas 700-AM

5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Kansas City 700-AM

All events subject to change

