On the Air
Thu., Jan. 13, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Buffalo at Ball St. CBS Sports
3:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Purdue FS1
4 p.m.: Manhattan at Iona ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: VCU at St. Bonaventure ESPN2
5 p.m.: Akron at Kent St. CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Michigan at Illinois FS1
6 p.m.: Davidson at Richmond ESPNU
8 p.m.: Fresno St. at UNLV FS1
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Stanford at Colorado Pac-12
7 p.m.: Washington St. at USC Pac-12/Washington
7 p.m.: Washington at UCLA Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Chicago ESPN
7:00 p.m.: Dallas at Memphis ESPN
Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Tour: Sony Open Golf
11:30 p.m.: Asian Tour: Singapore International Championship Golf
Gymnastics, college women
6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Utah ESPN2
Hockey, college men
6:30 p.m.: Western Michigan at Colorado College Root
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Dallas at Florida NHL
Soccer, men, EPL
Noon: Crystal Palce at Brighton & Hove Albion USA
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
8 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Round 2 USA
Basketball, College men
9 a.m.: Creighton at Xavier Fox 28
9 a.m.: Texas Tech at Kansas St. ESPN2
9 a.m.: Seton Hall at Marquette FS1
10 a.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky ESPN
10:30 a.m.: West Virginia at Kansas CBS
11 a.m.: NC St. at Duke ABC
11 a.m.: Arkansas at LSU ESPN2
Noon: Florida St. at Syracuse ESPN
Noon: Furman at Chicago CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Boise St. at New Mexico FS1
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara Root/Fox 28
1 p.m.: California at Washington St. Pac-12/Washington
1 p.m.: Oklahoma at TCU ESPN2
2 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Baylor ESPN
2 p.m.: Missouri St. at Valparaiso ESPNU
2 p.m.: Nevada at Air Force CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Stanford at Washington Pac-12/Washington
3 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Georgia ESPN2
4 p.m.: UCF at South Florida ESPNU
4 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at Indiana St. CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Utah at Arizona Pac-12
5 p.m.: Houston at Tulsa ESPN2
6 p.m.: Tarleton at Grand Canyon ESPNU
7 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona St. ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Oregon St. at UCLA Pac-12
8 p.m.: Oregon at USC FS1
8 p.m.: BYU at San Francisco CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
2:30 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Portland at Washington Root
6 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Denver NBA
Boxing
7 p.m.: Top Rank ESPN
Football, NFL, wild-card round
1:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Cincinnati SWX
5 p.m.: New England at Buffalo CBS
Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Tour: Sony Open Golf
11:30 p.m.: Asian Tour: Singapore International Championship GOLF
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Washington at N.Y. Islanders NHL
4 p.m.: Toronto at St. Louis NHL
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Seattle Root
Horse racing
1 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
MMA, UFC Fight Night
4 p.m.: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze ESPN
Soccer, men, EPL
7 a.m.: Brentford at Liverpool USA
9:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Aston Villa NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
12:30 p.m.: California at Washington St. 920-AM
4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Idaho St. 1080-AM
6 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth 1230-AM
Football, NFL, wild-card round
1 p.m.: Las Vegas at Cincinnati 700-AM
4:45 p.m.: New England at Buffalo 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Cutler at Villanova FS1
10 a.m.: Cincinnati at Wichita St. ESPN
1:30 p.m.: Georgetown at St. John’s Fox 28
3 p.m.: Holy Cross at Colgate CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Saint Louis at Dayton CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Stanford at Utah Pac-12
11 a.m.: Villanova at Marquette CBS Sports
Noon: Kentucky at Tennessee ESPN
Noon: South Florida at UCF ESPNU
Noon: Washington at USC Pac-12/Washington
12:30 p.m.: South Carolina at Arkansas ESPN2
1 p.m.: American University at Bucknell CBS Sports
2 p.m.: Michigan at Maryland ESPN
Basketball, high school boys
1 p.m.: Westtown (Penn.) vs. Gills St. Bernard’s (N.J.) ESPN2
3 p.m.: AZ Compass (Ariz.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.) ESPN2
Figure skating
Noon: U.S. Figure Skating Championships SWX
Football, NFL, wild-card round
10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay Fox 28
1:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Dallas CBS
5:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Kansas City……………………………………………….NBC
Golf, PGA Tour
3 p.m.: Sony Open GOLF
Gymnastics, college women
2 p.m.: Stanford at California Pac-12
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Vancouver at Washington NHL
Horse racing
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, men, EPL
6 a.m.: Leeds United at West Ham United USA
Tennis
4 p.m.: ATP/WTA: Australian Open ESPN
Wrestling, college
10 a.m.: Oklahoma St. at West Virginia ESPNU
2 p.m.: Rutgers at Penn St. ESPNU
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL, wild-card round
9:30 a.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay 700-AM
1:15 p.m.: San Francisco at Dallas 700-AM
5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Kansas City 700-AM
