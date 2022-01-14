On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 14, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Round 2 USA
Basketball, College men
9 a.m.: Creighton at Xavier Fox 28
9 a.m.: Texas Tech at Kansas St. ESPN2
9 a.m.: Seton Hall at Marquette FS1
10 a.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky ESPN
10:30 a.m.: West Virginia at Kansas CBS
11 a.m.: NC St. at Duke ABC
11 a.m.: Arkansas at LSU ESPN2
Noon: Florida St. at Syracuse ESPN
Noon: Furman at Chicago CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Boise St. at New Mexico FS1
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara Root/Fox 28
1 p.m.: California at Washington St. Pac-12/Washington
1 p.m.: Oklahoma at TCU ESPN2
2 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Baylor ESPN
2 p.m.: Missouri St. at Valparaiso ESPNU
2 p.m.: Nevada at Air Force CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Stanford at Washington Pac-12/Washington
3 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Georgia ESPN2
4 p.m.: UCF at South Florida ESPNU
4 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at Indiana St. CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Utah at Arizona Pac-12
5 p.m.: Houston at Tulsa ESPN2
6 p.m.: Tarleton at Grand Canyon ESPNU
7 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona St. ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Oregon St. at UCLA Pac-12
8 p.m.: Oregon at USC FS1
8 p.m.: BYU at San Francisco CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
2:30 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Portland at Washington Root
6 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Denver NBA
Boxing
7 p.m.: Top Rank ESPN
Football, NFL, wild-card round
1:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Cincinnati SWX
5 p.m.: New England at Buffalo CBS
Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Tour: Sony Open Golf
11:30 p.m.: Asian Tour: Singapore International Championship GOLF
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Washington at N.Y. Islanders NHL
4 p.m.: Toronto at St. Louis NHL
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Seattle Root
Horse racing
1 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
MMA, UFC Fight Night
4 p.m.: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze ESPN
Soccer, men, EPL
7 a.m.: Brentford at Liverpool USA
9:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Aston Villa NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
12:30 p.m.: California at Washington St. 920-AM
4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Idaho St. 1080-AM
6 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth 1230-AM
Football, NFL, wild-card round
1 p.m.: Las Vegas at Cincinnati 700-AM
4:45 p.m.: New England at Buffalo 700-AM
