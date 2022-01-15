Difference makers: Drew Timme pours in 32 points, Andrew Nembhard added 19 in rout over Santa Clara

Drew Timme

The junior forward scored 21 first-half points and continued his blistering shooting pace inside the 3-point arc. Late in the first half, Timme made his 20th consecutive shot inside the arc, including his 13-of-13 effort against BYU on Thursday. Timme finished 14 of 18 from the field for 32 points, his second 30-point game in a row and third of the season. Timme also collected eight rebounds in 26 minutes.

Andrew Nembhard

The senior point guard, known for his passing ability, was aggressive again hunting his shots and the result was another big scoring game. Nembhard opened the first half and the second half with driving layups. He shook off a rolled ankle early in the second half and finished with 19 points and six assists in 25 minutes. He made two 3-pointers and 7 of 12 field-goal attempts.

KEY MOMENT





It was tied at 6 early. Barely 2-plus minutes later, the Zags were up 18-6. Timme connected twice in the lane, Chet Holmgren hit a 3-pointer and swatted a shot that led to a Timme dunk, and Rasir Bolton capped the burst with a 3-pointer. Timme’s three-point play finished off an 18-3 spurt that put Gonzaga on top 39-14 with 8:14 remaining.