On the Air

UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 15, 2022

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Cutler at Villanova FS1

10 a.m.: Cincinnati at Wichita St. ESPN

1:30 p.m.: Georgetown at St. John’s Fox 28

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Saint Louis at Dayton CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Stanford at Utah Pac-12

11 a.m.: Villanova at Marquette CBS Sports

Noon: Kentucky at Tennessee ESPN

Noon: South Florida at UCF ESPNU

Noon: Washington at USC Pac-12/Washington

12:30 p.m.: South Carolina at Arkansas ESPN2

1 p.m.: American University at Bucknell CBS Sports

2 p.m.: Michigan at Maryland ESPN

Basketball, high school boys

1 p.m.: Westtown (Penn.) vs. Gills St. Bernard’s (N.J.) ESPN2

3 p.m.: AZ Compass (Ariz.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.) ESPN2

Figure skating

Noon: U.S. Figure Skating Championships SWX

Football, NFL, wild-card round

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay Fox 28

1:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Dallas CBS

5:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Kansas City……………………………………………….NBC

Golf, PGA Tour

3 p.m.: Sony Open GOLF

Gymnastics, college women

2 p.m.: Stanford at California Pac-12

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Vancouver at Washington NHL

Horse racing

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, men, EPL

6 a.m.: Leeds United at West Ham United USA

Tennis

4 p.m.: ATP/WTA: Australian Open ESPN

Wrestling, college

10 a.m.: Oklahoma St. at West Virginia ESPNU

2 p.m.: Rutgers at Penn St. ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL, wild-card round

9:30 a.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay 700-AM

1:15 p.m.: San Francisco at Dallas 700-AM

5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Kansas City 700-AM

All events subject to change

