On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 15, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Cutler at Villanova FS1
10 a.m.: Cincinnati at Wichita St. ESPN
1:30 p.m.: Georgetown at St. John’s Fox 28
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Saint Louis at Dayton CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Stanford at Utah Pac-12
11 a.m.: Villanova at Marquette CBS Sports
Noon: Kentucky at Tennessee ESPN
Noon: South Florida at UCF ESPNU
Noon: Washington at USC Pac-12/Washington
12:30 p.m.: South Carolina at Arkansas ESPN2
1 p.m.: American University at Bucknell CBS Sports
2 p.m.: Michigan at Maryland ESPN
Basketball, high school boys
1 p.m.: Westtown (Penn.) vs. Gills St. Bernard’s (N.J.) ESPN2
3 p.m.: AZ Compass (Ariz.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.) ESPN2
Figure skating
Noon: U.S. Figure Skating Championships SWX
Football, NFL, wild-card round
10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay Fox 28
1:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Dallas CBS
5:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Kansas City……………………………………………….NBC
Golf, PGA Tour
3 p.m.: Sony Open GOLF
Gymnastics, college women
2 p.m.: Stanford at California Pac-12
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Vancouver at Washington NHL
Horse racing
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, men, EPL
6 a.m.: Leeds United at West Ham United USA
Tennis
4 p.m.: ATP/WTA: Australian Open ESPN
Wrestling, college
10 a.m.: Oklahoma St. at West Virginia ESPNU
2 p.m.: Rutgers at Penn St. ESPNU
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL, wild-card round
9:30 a.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay 700-AM
1:15 p.m.: San Francisco at Dallas 700-AM
5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Kansas City 700-AM
All events subject to change
