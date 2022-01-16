The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 17, 2022

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Purdue at Illinois (Fox 28)

11 a.m.: George Mason at George Washington (CBS Sports)

11:30 a.m.: Notre Dame at Howard (Fox 28)

1 p.m.: La Salle at Saint Joseph’s (CBS Sports)

4 p.m.: Delaware at Northeastern (CBS Sports)

6 p.m.: UNLV at San Jose St. (CBS Sports)

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: UConn at Oregon (ESPN2)

Basketball, high school boys

8 a.m.: Hoophall Classic: Life Christian vs. Wilbraham & Munson (ESPNU)

10 a.m.: Hoophall Classic: Milton vs. Camden (ESPNU)

Noon: Hoophall Classic: Montverde vs. IMG Academy (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: Hoophall Classic: Prolific Prep vs. Link Prep (ESPNU)

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: Charlotte at New York (NBA)

12:30 p.m.: Chicago at Memphis (TNT)

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta (TNT)

4 p.m.: Portland at Orlando (Root)

7:30 p.m.: Utah at L.A. Lakers (NBA)

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: NFC Wild Card: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

(ABC/ESPN/2)

Hockey, NHL

2 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle (Root)

Tennis

8:30 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open (ESPN2)

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show (700-AM)

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob (700-AM)

Basketball, college men

4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Arizona (920-AM)

6 p.m.: Eastern Washington Coaches Show (700-AM)

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: NFC Wild Card: Arizona at L.A. Rams………………..1080-AM

All events subject to change

