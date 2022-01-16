On the Air
UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 17, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Purdue at Illinois (Fox 28)
11 a.m.: George Mason at George Washington (CBS Sports)
11:30 a.m.: Notre Dame at Howard (Fox 28)
1 p.m.: La Salle at Saint Joseph’s (CBS Sports)
4 p.m.: Delaware at Northeastern (CBS Sports)
6 p.m.: UNLV at San Jose St. (CBS Sports)
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: UConn at Oregon (ESPN2)
Basketball, high school boys
8 a.m.: Hoophall Classic: Life Christian vs. Wilbraham & Munson (ESPNU)
10 a.m.: Hoophall Classic: Milton vs. Camden (ESPNU)
Noon: Hoophall Classic: Montverde vs. IMG Academy (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Hoophall Classic: Prolific Prep vs. Link Prep (ESPNU)
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: Charlotte at New York (NBA)
12:30 p.m.: Chicago at Memphis (TNT)
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta (TNT)
4 p.m.: Portland at Orlando (Root)
7:30 p.m.: Utah at L.A. Lakers (NBA)
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: NFC Wild Card: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
(ABC/ESPN/2)
Hockey, NHL
2 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle (Root)
Tennis
8:30 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open (ESPN2)
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show (700-AM)
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob (700-AM)
Basketball, college men
4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Arizona (920-AM)
6 p.m.: Eastern Washington Coaches Show (700-AM)
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: NFC Wild Card: Arizona at L.A. Rams………………..1080-AM
All events subject to change
