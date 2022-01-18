The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: LSU at Alabama ESPN2

4 p.m.: Wake Forest at Georgia Tech ESPNU

5 p.m.: Marquette at Villanova CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Georgia at Auburn ESPNU

6 p.m.: Xavier at DePaul FS1

7 p.m.: New Mexico at Colorado St. CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Portland at Miami Root

4:45 p.m.: Charlotte at Boston ESPN

7:05 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Denver ESPN

Golf

11 p.m.: EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship GOLF

Hockey, CHL

4 p.m.: TBA NHL

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Rangers TNT

7 p.m.: Colorado at Anaheim TNT

Soccer, men

11:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City USA

Tennis

11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open ESPN2

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Idaho Coach’s Show 1080-AM

6 p.m.: Pacific at Whitworth 1230-AM

All events subject to change

