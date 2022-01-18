On the Air
Tue., Jan. 18, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: LSU at Alabama ESPN2
4 p.m.: Wake Forest at Georgia Tech ESPNU
5 p.m.: Marquette at Villanova CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Georgia at Auburn ESPNU
6 p.m.: Xavier at DePaul FS1
7 p.m.: New Mexico at Colorado St. CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Portland at Miami Root
4:45 p.m.: Charlotte at Boston ESPN
7:05 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Denver ESPN
Golf
11 p.m.: EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship GOLF
Hockey, CHL
4 p.m.: TBA NHL
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Rangers TNT
7 p.m.: Colorado at Anaheim TNT
Soccer, men
11:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City USA
Tennis
11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open ESPN2
6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Idaho Coach’s Show 1080-AM
6 p.m.: Pacific at Whitworth 1230-AM
All events subject to change
