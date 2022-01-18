Spokane County Library District reduces hours due to COVID-19

Staffing shortages brought on by COVID-19 forced the Spokane County Library District to reduce its libraries’ hours, district spokesperson Jane Baker said.

The district’s libraries, which operate throughout Spokane County but are separate from the city’s library system, now close at 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday on days they are scheduled to be open. The reduction started Tuesday and will be in effect until at least Feb. 5, Baker said.

Sunday hours will remain the same for branches that are open Sundays , the district’s website said.

All 11 branches normally close at 8 p.m. at least two days a week, Baker said.

She said some library staff have been infected by the virus or exposed to it, resulting in the shortage.

“Having to isolate until you get your test results and things like that, it’s a challenge for the schedule,” she said.

Baker said the district will likely decide a day or two prior to Feb. 5 whether to extend the reduced hours. The announcement will be made on the district’s website and social media pages.