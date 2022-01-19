On the Air (copy)
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 20, 2022
Basketball
College men
Southern Cal at Colorado 4:30 p.m. (Pac-12)
Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s 6 p.m. (CBS Sports)
Tulsa at Cincinnati 6 p.m. (ESPNU)
UConn at Butler 6 p.m. (FS1)
Saint Martin’s at Central Washington 7:30 p.m. (SWX)
San Francisco at Gonzaga 8 p.m. (CBS Sports)
Arizona at Stanford 8 p.m. (ESPNU)
UCLA at Utah 8 p.m. (FS1)
Washington at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. (Pac-12/Wash.)
College women
Saint Martin’s at Central Washington 5:15 p.m. (SWX)
6:30 p.m.: Southern Cal at UCLA 6:30 p.m. (Pac-12)
NBA
Phoenix at Dallas 4:30 p.m. (TNT)
Indiana at Golden State 7 p.m. (TNT)
GolfWorld Tour: HSBC Championship, 11 p.m. (Golf)
HockeyNHL
Colorado at Los Angeles 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
San Jose at Seattle 7 p.m. (Root)
TennisATP/WTA: Australian Open 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
