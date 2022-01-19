The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air (copy)

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 20, 2022

Basketball

College men

Southern Cal at Colorado 4:30 p.m. (Pac-12)

Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s 6 p.m. (CBS Sports)

Tulsa at Cincinnati 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

UConn at Butler 6 p.m. (FS1)

Saint Martin’s at Central Washington 7:30 p.m. (SWX)

San Francisco at Gonzaga 8 p.m. (CBS Sports)

Arizona at Stanford 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

UCLA at Utah 8 p.m. (FS1)

Washington at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. (Pac-12/Wash.)

College women

Saint Martin’s at Central Washington 5:15 p.m. (SWX)

6:30 p.m.: Southern Cal at UCLA 6:30 p.m. (Pac-12)

NBA

Phoenix at Dallas 4:30 p.m. (TNT)

Indiana at Golden State 7 p.m. (TNT)

GolfWorld Tour: HSBC Championship, 11 p.m. (Golf)

HockeyNHL

Colorado at Los Angeles 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

San Jose at Seattle 7 p.m. (Root)

TennisATP/WTA: Australian Open 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

