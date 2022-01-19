The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Georgetown at Providence FS1

4 p.m.: W. Kentucky at FAU CBS Sports

4 p.m.: SMU at Memphis ESPN2

4 p.m.: Belmont at Morehead St. ESPNEWS

4 p.m.: Charlotte at N. Texas ESPNU

4 p.m.: Purdue at Indiana FS1

4:30 p.m.: Southern Cal at Colorado Pac-12

6 p.m.: Santa Clara at St. Mary’s (Cal) CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Tulsa at Cincinnati ESPNU

6 p.m.: UConn at Butler FS1

7:30 p.m.: Saint Martin’s at Central Washington SWX

8 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Arizona at Stanford ESPNU

8 p.m.: UCLA at Utah FS1

8:30 p.m.: Washington at Oregon St. Pac-12/Washington

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Louisville at NC State ESPN

5:15 p.m.: Saint Martin’s at Central Washington SWX

6:30 p.m.: Southern Cal at UCLA Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas TNT

7 p.m.: Indiana at Golden State TNT

Golf

9 a.m.: The Latin America Amateur Championship ESPN2

9 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: The American Express GOLF

4 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship GOLF

11 p.m.: DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship GOLF

Hockey, NHL

6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles ESPN

7 p.m.: San Jose at Seattle Root

Tennis

11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open ESPN2

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open ESPN2

Thursday’s Radio Schedule

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: UNC at Idaho 1080-AM

5:30 p.m.: Sacramento St. at E. Washington 700-AM

8 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga 1510-AM

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga 790-AM

All events subject to change

