On the Air
Wed., Jan. 19, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Georgetown at Providence FS1
4 p.m.: W. Kentucky at FAU CBS Sports
4 p.m.: SMU at Memphis ESPN2
4 p.m.: Belmont at Morehead St. ESPNEWS
4 p.m.: Charlotte at N. Texas ESPNU
4 p.m.: Purdue at Indiana FS1
4:30 p.m.: Southern Cal at Colorado Pac-12
6 p.m.: Santa Clara at St. Mary’s (Cal) CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Tulsa at Cincinnati ESPNU
6 p.m.: UConn at Butler FS1
7:30 p.m.: Saint Martin’s at Central Washington SWX
8 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga CBS Sports
8 p.m.: Arizona at Stanford ESPNU
8 p.m.: UCLA at Utah FS1
8:30 p.m.: Washington at Oregon St. Pac-12/Washington
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Louisville at NC State ESPN
5:15 p.m.: Saint Martin’s at Central Washington SWX
6:30 p.m.: Southern Cal at UCLA Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas TNT
7 p.m.: Indiana at Golden State TNT
Golf
9 a.m.: The Latin America Amateur Championship ESPN2
9 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour: The American Express GOLF
4 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship GOLF
11 p.m.: DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship GOLF
Hockey, NHL
6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles ESPN
7 p.m.: San Jose at Seattle Root
Tennis
11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open ESPN2
6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open ESPN2
Thursday’s Radio Schedule
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: UNC at Idaho 1080-AM
5:30 p.m.: Sacramento St. at E. Washington 700-AM
8 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga 1510-AM
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga 790-AM
All events subject to change
