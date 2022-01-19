Spokane Valley Fire roundup:

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

A fire broke out in an apartment Sunday morning and was handled quickly by firefighters with the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

No one was home at the time of the fire, which is under investigation. A passerby noticed smoke coming from a first-floor apartment in the 13100 block of East Valleyway Avenue at 10:40 a.m. and called 911. Crews could see heavy smoke as they approached, said department spokeswoman Julie Happy.

Adjacent apartments were evacuated while crews put out the fire, which started in the kitchen. The apartment was searched to make sure no one was home. The apartment was heavily damaged and the residents have been displaced.

Crews from Spokane County Fire District 8 and the Spokane Fire Department responded to help put out the fire.

Other callsJan. 10: A broken power pole and downed power line were reported on Appleway Boulevard between Hawkstone Loop and Spokane Bridge Road at 7:34 a.m. Avista was notified. A one-vehicle crash was reported in the ditch off Indiana Avenue near the Spokane Valley Mall at 1:34 p.m. A bystander who said he was a doctor reported that the driver appeared to be having a seizure. An emergency alert system reported a car crash in the area of 32nd Avenue and Clinton Road at 5:52 p.m. There were no injuries as the result of the three-car crash. An engine on the way to a call that reportedly involved a person with a machete saw a masked man run in front of them as they drove west on Sprague Avenue near Balfour Park at 7:57 p.m. The man ran north and the Sheriff’s Office was notified of the sighting.

Jan. 11: A vehicle crash was reported in the Interstate 90 median near the Argonne exit, facing the wrong way, at 6:30 a.m. Traffic on the freeway was stopped while the car was removed. A man in an apartment in the 2600 block of North Pines Road reported that the doorknob on his front door was broken and he was trapped inside his apartment. A crew was able to remove the doorknob and free him. A car crash was reported in the 9700 block of East Sprague Avenue at 5:31 p.m. The driver reported that they had exited the Winco and found front end damage to their parked car and the other vehicle had left the area. No one was injured.

Jan. 12: A water issue was reported in an apartment in the 9800 block of East Sixth Avenue at 12:50 a.m. The resident reported that the water line under her sink was broken. A crew was able to use the water shut off valve to stop the water and helped clean up the water on the floor.

Jan. 14: A vehicle hit a street light pole in the area of Dora Road and Fancher Way at 7:27 a.m. A fire was reported under a double wide in the 120 block of North Flora Road at 12:40 p.m. The homeowner reported that the power went out and he smelled smoke, which was coming from underneath the home. Firefighters were not able to access the fire and had to cut out a 10x10 foot section of floor to put the fire out. The fire was caused by faulty electrical wiring. The Red Cross is assisting the residents. A bathroom fan fire was reported in a duplex in the 10800 block of East Nora Avenue at 9 p.m. The fire was put out and crews replaced several smoke alarms that were not functional.

Jan. 15: A vehicle hit a pedestrian crossing Sprague Avenue near Chronicle Road at 5:51 p.m. A crew assisted AMR with a rapid transport of the pedestrian to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries. The driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide. Sprague Avenue was closed for several hours while an investigation was conducted.

Jan. 16: A house fire was reported in the 9400 block of North Bruce Road at 4:21 a.m. The fire was limited to a bedroom. A fire was reported in the 3200 block of North Bates Court at 10:04 a.m. Smoke was found coming from the area around a broken light fixture in the kitchen. The residents were able to evacuate safely and the fire was put out.

By the numbers: Crews responded to 443 calls the week of Jan. 10-16, including 386 calls for emergency medical services. Other responses included 20 car crashes, a reported structure fire that turned out to be smoke from a barbecue, a reported dumpster fire that turned out to be steam coming from a vent and a woman who accidentally locked her child inside a vehicle.