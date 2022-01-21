The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 21, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 p.m.: AMA Supercross … USA

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Villanova at Georgetown Fox 28

9 a.m.: Temple at South Florida ESPNU

9 a.m.: Seton Hall at St. John’s FS1

9 a.m.: Syracuse at Duke ESPN

9 a.m.: West Virginia at Texas Tech ESPN2

10 a.m.: Kentucky at Auburn CBS

10:30 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas ESPN2

11 a.m.: Florida State at Miami ESPN

11 a.m.: Tulane at UCF ESPNU

11 a.m.: Colorado State at Air Force FS1

11:30 a.m.: St. Joseph’s at VCU USA

1:30 p.m.: Richmond at La Salle USA

12:30 a.m.: Missouri State at Loyola Chicago CBS Sports

1 p.m.: TCU at Iowa St. ESPN2

1 p.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville ESPN

1 p.m.: Ole Miss at Mississippi St. ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: DePaul at Creighton CBS Sports

3 p.m.: LSU at Tennessee ESPN

3 p.m.: E. Carolina at Houston ESPN2

3 p.m.: Drake at Northern Iowa ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: USC at Utah Pac-12

4:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Wyoming CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Pepperdine Root

5 p.m.: Washington St. at Oregon St. ESPNU

6 p.m.: UCLA at Colorado Pac-12

6:30 p.m.: Boise State at San Diego State CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Loyola Marymount ESPNU

8 p.m.: Arizona State at Stanford FS1

Basketball, college women

8 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports

1 p.m.: BYU at San Diego Root

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Cleveland NBA

Bowling, PBA

1 p.m.: Players Championship East Finals … FS1

3 p.m.: Players Championship South Finals … FS1

Football, NFL playoffs

1:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Tennessee CBS

5 p.m.: San Francisco at Green Bay Fox 28

Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Golf

Noon: PGA: The American Express Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf

11 p.m.: EPGA Tour: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Golf

Gymnastics

1 p.m.: California at Washington … Pac-12/Washington

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Buffalo NHL

4 p.m.: Montreal at Colorado NHL

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City SWX

MMA

5 p.m.: UFC 270 Prelims: Undercard bouts ESPN

Soccer, men, Premier League

4:30 a.m.: Aston Villa at Everton USA

7 a.m.: Newcastle United at Leeds United USA

Tennis

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: Australian Open ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

1:30 p.m.: Sacramento State at Idaho 1080-AM

1:30 p.m.: Northern Colorado at E. Washington 700-AM

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at George Fox………………………………………1230-AM

Basketball, college women

3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at George Fox………………………………………1230-AM

4:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Oregon St. 920-AM

Football, NFL playoffs

4:45 p.m.: San Francisco at Green Bay 700-AM

All events subject to change

