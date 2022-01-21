On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 21, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 p.m.: AMA Supercross … USA
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Villanova at Georgetown Fox 28
9 a.m.: Temple at South Florida ESPNU
9 a.m.: Seton Hall at St. John’s FS1
9 a.m.: Syracuse at Duke ESPN
9 a.m.: West Virginia at Texas Tech ESPN2
10 a.m.: Kentucky at Auburn CBS
10:30 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas ESPN2
11 a.m.: Florida State at Miami ESPN
11 a.m.: Tulane at UCF ESPNU
11 a.m.: Colorado State at Air Force FS1
11:30 a.m.: St. Joseph’s at VCU USA
1:30 p.m.: Richmond at La Salle USA
12:30 a.m.: Missouri State at Loyola Chicago CBS Sports
1 p.m.: TCU at Iowa St. ESPN2
1 p.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville ESPN
1 p.m.: Ole Miss at Mississippi St. ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: DePaul at Creighton CBS Sports
3 p.m.: LSU at Tennessee ESPN
3 p.m.: E. Carolina at Houston ESPN2
3 p.m.: Drake at Northern Iowa ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: USC at Utah Pac-12
4:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Wyoming CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Pepperdine Root
5 p.m.: Washington St. at Oregon St. ESPNU
6 p.m.: UCLA at Colorado Pac-12
6:30 p.m.: Boise State at San Diego State CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Loyola Marymount ESPNU
8 p.m.: Arizona State at Stanford FS1
Basketball, college women
8 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports
1 p.m.: BYU at San Diego Root
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Cleveland NBA
Bowling, PBA
1 p.m.: Players Championship East Finals … FS1
3 p.m.: Players Championship South Finals … FS1
Football, NFL playoffs
1:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Tennessee CBS
5 p.m.: San Francisco at Green Bay Fox 28
Golf
9 a.m.: LPGA: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Golf
Noon: PGA: The American Express Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf
11 p.m.: EPGA Tour: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Golf
Gymnastics
1 p.m.: California at Washington … Pac-12/Washington
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Buffalo NHL
4 p.m.: Montreal at Colorado NHL
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City SWX
MMA
5 p.m.: UFC 270 Prelims: Undercard bouts ESPN
Soccer, men, Premier League
4:30 a.m.: Aston Villa at Everton USA
7 a.m.: Newcastle United at Leeds United USA
Tennis
6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: Australian Open ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
1:30 p.m.: Sacramento State at Idaho 1080-AM
1:30 p.m.: Northern Colorado at E. Washington 700-AM
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at George Fox………………………………………1230-AM
Basketball, college women
3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at George Fox………………………………………1230-AM
4:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Oregon St. 920-AM
Football, NFL playoffs
4:45 p.m.: San Francisco at Green Bay 700-AM
