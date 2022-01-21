The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Jayden Stevens scores 26 points as Gonzaga Prep boys beat Mead; Haley Burns scores 19 points for Mead girls

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 21, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

Gonzaga Prep 70, Mead 29: Jayden Stevens scored 26 points and the Bullpups (8-6, 3-0) beat the visiting Panthers (5-8, 0-2). Henry Sandberg added 14 points and made four 3-pointers for Gonzaga Prep.

North Central 58, Cheney 57: Gelonni Ervin scored 14 points and hit the go-ahead field goal with just over a minute remaining and the visiting Wolfpack (3-9, 1-1) beat the Blackhawks (4-10, 0-4). Jacori Ervin added 14 points for North Central. Evan Stinson led Cheney with 25 points.

West Valley 45, Shadle Park 40: Rosko Schroder made a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to break a tie and spark an 8-0 run and the visiting Eagles (11-2, 2-1) beat the Highlanders (2-9, 1-2). Schroder scored 15 points, while Turner Livingston added 12 for West Valley. Kohlby Sorweide led Shadle Park with 21 points.

Medical Lake 69, Newport 61: Tyler Sembly scored 22 points and the visiting Cardinals (6-6, 3-2) beat the Grizzlies (0-12, 0-8). Oran Rhimer added 14 points for Medical Lake. Ethan Balazs led Newport with 11 points.

Colfax 83, Chewelah 42: John Lustig scored 29 points, Damian Demler added 18 and the Bulldogs (10-3, 3-1) beat the visiting Cougars (0-10, 0-4). Cody Gilroy and Stearns McCrae led Chewelah with 10 points apiece.

Northwest Christian 56, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 51: Asher West scored 21 points, Nathan Clark added 15 and the visiting Crusaders (10-7, 7-2) beat the Broncos (7-4, 3-2). Chase Galbreath and Hunter Dinkins led LRS with 15 points apiece.

Columbia (Hunters) 62, Inchelium 47: Ryan Reynolds scored 22 points, Owen Nelson added 21 and the Lions (3-8, 2-4) beat the visiting Hornets (3-7, 2-2). Landon Rodriguez led Inchelium with 23 points.

Cusick 70, Curlew 34: Colton Seymour scored 23 points and the Panthers (11-0, 7-0) beat the Cougars (6-5, 3-2). Lane Olson led Curlew with 10 points.

Idaho

Lake City 45, Coeur d’Alene 34: Kolton Mitchell scored 15 points, Zach Johnson added 10 and the visiting Timberwolves (15-0, 4-0) beat the Vikings (9-4, 3-2) in an Inland Empire League game. Logan Orchard led CdA with 10 points. 

Lewiston 73, Post Falls 42: The Bengals (12-3, 2-2) beat the Trojans (3-12, 0-4) in an IEL game. 

Lakeland 71, Sandpoint 58: The Hawks (6-6, 2-3) beat the visiting Bulldogs (4-10, 0-5) in an IEL game.

Girls basketball

Mead 68, Gonzaga Prep 47: Haley Burns scored 19 points, Olivia Moore added 15 and the visiting Panthers (13-0, 2-0) beat the Bullpups (12-3, 3-1). Sitara Byrd and Lucy Lynn led Gonzaga Prep with 17 points apiece.

Cheney 40, North Central 27: Shauna Elliot scored 19 points, Paige Evans added 11 and the Blackhawks (5-9, 1-3) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-10, 0-2). Greta Marko led North Central with 12 points.

West Valley 65, Shadle Park 25: Chloe DeHaro scored 25 points with five 3-pointers and the visiting Eagles (10-1, 2-0) beat the Highlanders (1-8, 0-2). Aliyah Henry added 11 points for West Valley.

Freeman 38, Lakeside 25: Peyton Campbell scored nine points and the visiting Scotties (8-4, 3-1) beat the Eagles (6-7, 2-3). Ayanna Tobeck led Lakeside with eight points. 

beat the visiting Lions (0-8, 0-5).

Republic 55 at Selkirk 34: Lindsey Short scored 19 points and the visiting Tigers (2-7, 1-4) beat the Rangers (1-8, 1-3). Madison Chantry led Selkirk with 19 points.

Odessa 36, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 35: Hayden Schuh scored 14 points with six rebounds and five steals and the Tigers (8-1, 5-0) beat the visiting Warriors (6-6, 2-2). Mimi Isaak led Almira/Coulee-Hartline with 17 points.

Idaho

Lake City at Coeur d’Alene 60, Lake City 58: Skylar Burke scored 21 points, Madi Symons added 16 and the Vikings (16-2, 8-0) beat the visiting Timberwolves (16-3, 8-2). Kendall Pickford led Lake City with 15 points.

Post Falls 61, Lewiston 26: The Trojans (15-4, 5-2) topped the Bengals (8-10, 2-6) in an IEL game. 

Lakeland 40, Sandpoint 34: Kenna Simon scored nine points with 10 rebounds and the Hawks (6-6, 3-4) beat the visiting Bulldogs (8-7, 1-6). Kelsey Cessna and Daylee Driggs led Sandpoint with 12 points apiece.

