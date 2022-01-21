Prep roundup: Jayden Stevens scores 26 points as Gonzaga Prep boys beat Mead; Haley Burns scores 19 points for Mead girls

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

Gonzaga Prep 70, Mead 29: Jayden Stevens scored 26 points and the Bullpups (8-6, 3-0) beat the visiting Panthers (5-8, 0-2). Henry Sandberg added 14 points and made four 3-pointers for Gonzaga Prep.

North Central 58, Cheney 57: Gelonni Ervin scored 14 points and hit the go-ahead field goal with just over a minute remaining and the visiting Wolfpack (3-9, 1-1) beat the Blackhawks (4-10, 0-4). Jacori Ervin added 14 points for North Central. Evan Stinson led Cheney with 25 points.

West Valley 45, Shadle Park 40: Rosko Schroder made a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to break a tie and spark an 8-0 run and the visiting Eagles (11-2, 2-1) beat the Highlanders (2-9, 1-2). Schroder scored 15 points, while Turner Livingston added 12 for West Valley. Kohlby Sorweide led Shadle Park with 21 points.

Medical Lake 69, Newport 61: Tyler Sembly scored 22 points and the visiting Cardinals (6-6, 3-2) beat the Grizzlies (0-12, 0-8). Oran Rhimer added 14 points for Medical Lake. Ethan Balazs led Newport with 11 points.

Colfax 83, Chewelah 42: John Lustig scored 29 points, Damian Demler added 18 and the Bulldogs (10-3, 3-1) beat the visiting Cougars (0-10, 0-4). Cody Gilroy and Stearns McCrae led Chewelah with 10 points apiece.

Northwest Christian 56, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 51: Asher West scored 21 points, Nathan Clark added 15 and the visiting Crusaders (10-7, 7-2) beat the Broncos (7-4, 3-2). Chase Galbreath and Hunter Dinkins led LRS with 15 points apiece.

Columbia (Hunters) 62, Inchelium 47: Ryan Reynolds scored 22 points, Owen Nelson added 21 and the Lions (3-8, 2-4) beat the visiting Hornets (3-7, 2-2). Landon Rodriguez led Inchelium with 23 points.

Cusick 70, Curlew 34: Colton Seymour scored 23 points and the Panthers (11-0, 7-0) beat the Cougars (6-5, 3-2). Lane Olson led Curlew with 10 points.

Idaho

Lake City 45, Coeur d’Alene 34: Kolton Mitchell scored 15 points, Zach Johnson added 10 and the visiting Timberwolves (15-0, 4-0) beat the Vikings (9-4, 3-2) in an Inland Empire League game. Logan Orchard led CdA with 10 points.

Lewiston 73, Post Falls 42: The Bengals (12-3, 2-2) beat the Trojans (3-12, 0-4) in an IEL game.

Lakeland 71, Sandpoint 58: The Hawks (6-6, 2-3) beat the visiting Bulldogs (4-10, 0-5) in an IEL game.

Girls basketball

Mead 68, Gonzaga Prep 47: Haley Burns scored 19 points, Olivia Moore added 15 and the visiting Panthers (13-0, 2-0) beat the Bullpups (12-3, 3-1). Sitara Byrd and Lucy Lynn led Gonzaga Prep with 17 points apiece.

Cheney 40, North Central 27: Shauna Elliot scored 19 points, Paige Evans added 11 and the Blackhawks (5-9, 1-3) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-10, 0-2). Greta Marko led North Central with 12 points.

West Valley 65, Shadle Park 25: Chloe DeHaro scored 25 points with five 3-pointers and the visiting Eagles (10-1, 2-0) beat the Highlanders (1-8, 0-2). Aliyah Henry added 11 points for West Valley.

Freeman 38, Lakeside 25: Peyton Campbell scored nine points and the visiting Scotties (8-4, 3-1) beat the Eagles (6-7, 2-3). Ayanna Tobeck led Lakeside with eight points.

Republic 55 at Selkirk 34: Lindsey Short scored 19 points and the visiting Tigers (2-7, 1-4) beat the Rangers (1-8, 1-3). Madison Chantry led Selkirk with 19 points.

Odessa 36, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 35: Hayden Schuh scored 14 points with six rebounds and five steals and the Tigers (8-1, 5-0) beat the visiting Warriors (6-6, 2-2). Mimi Isaak led Almira/Coulee-Hartline with 17 points.

Idaho

Lake City at Coeur d’Alene 60, Lake City 58: Skylar Burke scored 21 points, Madi Symons added 16 and the Vikings (16-2, 8-0) beat the visiting Timberwolves (16-3, 8-2). Kendall Pickford led Lake City with 15 points.

Post Falls 61, Lewiston 26: The Trojans (15-4, 5-2) topped the Bengals (8-10, 2-6) in an IEL game.

Lakeland 40, Sandpoint 34: Kenna Simon scored nine points with 10 rebounds and the Hawks (6-6, 3-4) beat the visiting Bulldogs (8-7, 1-6). Kelsey Cessna and Daylee Driggs led Sandpoint with 12 points apiece.