Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Butler at Providence FS1

11 a.m.: Xavier at Marquette FS1

Noon: Memphis at Tulsa ESPN

Noon: Arizona at California Pac-12

12:30 p.m.: Michigan at Indiana CBS

7 p.m.: Washington at Oregon FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Fordham at Dayton ESPNU

9 a.m.: St. Bonaventure at George Mason CBS Sports

10 a.m.: Ohio State at Rutgers ESPN2

11 a.m.: Oklahoma at Kansas State ESPNU

11 a.m.: DePaul at Xavier CBS Sports

Noon: Iowa State at Baylor ESPN2

1 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn ESPNU

6 p.m.: UCLA at USC Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

3 p.m.: Portland at Toronto Root

3 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Miami NBA

5:30 p.m.: Utah at Golden State NBA

Football, NFL

Noon: L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay NBC

3:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Kansas City CBS

Golf

10:30 a.m.: LPGA: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Golf

Noon: PGA: The American Express Golf

Hockey, NHL

6 p.m.: Florida at Seattle Root

Tennis

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: Australian Open ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL playoffs

11:30 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay 700-AM

3:15 p.m.: Buffalo at Kansas City………………………………………………..700-AM

All events subject to change

