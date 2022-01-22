On the air
Sat., Jan. 22, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Butler at Providence FS1
11 a.m.: Xavier at Marquette FS1
Noon: Memphis at Tulsa ESPN
Noon: Arizona at California Pac-12
12:30 p.m.: Michigan at Indiana CBS
7 p.m.: Washington at Oregon FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Fordham at Dayton ESPNU
9 a.m.: St. Bonaventure at George Mason CBS Sports
10 a.m.: Ohio State at Rutgers ESPN2
11 a.m.: Oklahoma at Kansas State ESPNU
11 a.m.: DePaul at Xavier CBS Sports
Noon: Iowa State at Baylor ESPN2
1 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn ESPNU
6 p.m.: UCLA at USC Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
3 p.m.: Portland at Toronto Root
3 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Miami NBA
5:30 p.m.: Utah at Golden State NBA
Football, NFL
Noon: L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay NBC
3:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Kansas City CBS
Golf
10:30 a.m.: LPGA: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Golf
Noon: PGA: The American Express Golf
Hockey, NHL
6 p.m.: Florida at Seattle Root
Tennis
6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: Australian Open ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL playoffs
11:30 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay 700-AM
3:15 p.m.: Buffalo at Kansas City………………………………………………..700-AM
All events subject to change
