On the Air
UPDATED: Sun., Jan. 23, 2022
Monday’s TV Schedule
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Louisville at Virginia ESPN
4 p.m.: Morgan St. at Norfolk St. ESPNU
4 p.m.: Loyola (Maryland) at Colgate CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Texas Tech at Kansas ESPN
6 p.m.: St. John’s at Seton Hall FS1
6 p.m.: UNLV at San Diego St……………………………………………….CBS Sports
8 p.m.: Arizona St. at Southern Cal ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Utah at Phoenix NBA
Bowling
4 p.m.: PBA: The Players Championship West Final FS1
Golf, college
1:30 p.m.: The Southwestern Invitational GOLF
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Washington NHL
Tennis
4 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open ESPN2
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: E. Washington at Idaho St. 700-AM
6:30 p.m.: Idaho at Portland St. 1080-AM
All events subject to change
