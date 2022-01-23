The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Sun., Jan. 23, 2022

Monday’s TV Schedule

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Louisville at Virginia ESPN

4 p.m.: Morgan St. at Norfolk St. ESPNU

4 p.m.: Loyola (Maryland) at Colgate CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Texas Tech at Kansas ESPN

6 p.m.: St. John’s at Seton Hall FS1

6 p.m.: UNLV at San Diego St……………………………………………….CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Arizona St. at Southern Cal ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Utah at Phoenix NBA

Bowling

4 p.m.: PBA: The Players Championship West Final FS1

Golf, college

1:30 p.m.: The Southwestern Invitational GOLF

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Washington NHL

Tennis

4 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open ESPN2

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: E. Washington at Idaho St. 700-AM

6:30 p.m.: Idaho at Portland St. 1080-AM

All events subject to change

