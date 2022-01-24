Education Notebook: SPS hosts open houses for APPLE program

From staff reports

Spokane Public Schools will host a parent information session on Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Franklin Elementary and Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Garfield Elementary for the APPLE (Alternative Parent Participation Learning Experience) Program.

The program is open to children in kindergarten through sixth grade with families that can commit to volunteer 90 hours per year in a variety of positions, including working in the classroom, preparing materials and supplies, attending monthly evening meetings, chaperoning field trips and serving on a committee.

Families interested in joining the program must attend an information session and complete the online application by Feb. 15. For more information or to apply, visit spokaneschools.org.

Pride Prep open houses

Pride Prep will host an open house on Feb. 8, 17 and 22 at 4 p.m.

Families with fifth- and sixth-graders interested in enrolling can visit for a tour, an opportunity to meet students, teachers and learn more about the curriculum.

For more information, contact jaime@prideschools.org or call (509) 309-7691.

Jobs at Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian School is hiring for several full- and part-time positions at various campuses, including bus drivers, substitute teachers, thrift store employees, maintenance staff, junior high track and field coach, graphic design intern, early learning assistant teacher and accounts receivable.

For information or to apply, visit nwcs.org/employment or contact Jennie Atkins, executive director of early learning, at jatkins@nwcs.org.