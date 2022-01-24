On the Air
Mon., Jan. 24, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Class Announcement MLB
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Richmond at Rhode Island CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Michigan St. at Illinois ESPN
4 p.m.: Clemson at Duke ESPN2
4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Temple ESPNU
4 p.m.: DePaul at Villanova FS1
5:30 p.m.: Georgetown at UConn CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Kentucky ESPN
6 p.m.: Texas at TCU ESPNU
6 p.m.: Nevada at Colorado St. FS1
7 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon Pac-12
8 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA ESPN
Basketball, high school boys
6:30 p.m.: GSL: Central Valley at Mead SWX
Basketball, high school girls
5:30 p.m.: GSL: Central Valley at Mead SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn TNT
7 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State TNT
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Portland Root
Golf, college
1:30 p.m.: The Southwestern Invitational GOLF
Tennis
11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open ESPN2
6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: WSU Coaches Show 920-AM
Basketball, college women
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Whitman 1230-AM
Basketball, high school girls
5:15 p.m.: GSL: Central Valley at Mead……………………………………..700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.