The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 30° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Class Announcement MLB

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Richmond at Rhode Island CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Michigan St. at Illinois ESPN

4 p.m.: Clemson at Duke ESPN2

4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Temple ESPNU

4 p.m.: DePaul at Villanova FS1

5:30 p.m.: Georgetown at UConn CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Kentucky ESPN

6 p.m.: Texas at TCU ESPNU

6 p.m.: Nevada at Colorado St. FS1

7 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon Pac-12

8 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA ESPN

Basketball, high school boys

6:30 p.m.: GSL: Central Valley at Mead SWX

Basketball, high school girls

5:30 p.m.: GSL: Central Valley at Mead SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn TNT

7 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State TNT

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Portland Root

Golf, college

1:30 p.m.: The Southwestern Invitational GOLF

Tennis

11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open ESPN2

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: WSU Coaches Show 920-AM

Basketball, college women

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Whitman 1230-AM

Basketball, high school girls

5:15 p.m.: GSL: Central Valley at Mead……………………………………..700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.