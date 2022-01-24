Washington, others, sue Google

WASHINGTON – The District of Columbia and three states filed a lawsuit alleging that Google deceived consumers and invaded their privacy by making it nearly impossible for them to stop their location from being tracked.

In the lawsuit filed Monday in a District of Columbia court, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine alleges Google has “systematically” deceived consumers about how their locations are tracked and used.

He also says the internet search giant has misled users into believing they can control the information the company collects about them.

“In reality, consumers who use Google products cannot prevent Google from collecting, storing and profiting from their location,” the lawsuit says. Google has “an unprecedented ability to monitor consumers’ daily lives.”Google makes it impossible for users to opt out of having their sensitive and valuable location data tracked, the suit alleges.The attorneys general of Texas, Indiana and Washington state filed similar lawsuits in their state courts on Monday.

Railroads, unions enter mediation

OMAHA, Neb. – Contract talks between the biggest freight railroads and unions that represent 105,000 employees are headed to mediation this week following more than two years of negotiations.

The unions said Monday the contract talks had deadlocked because the railroads are still seeking concessions, even after workers remained on the job throughout the pandemic and endured significant staff cuts in recent years as the railroads overhauled their operations.

“Our members have earned, and rightfully expect, a substantial contract settlement that recognizes the sacrifices they and their families make each day,” the coalition of 10 rail unions said in their statement. “Instead, the Carriers continue to push proposals that fail to even catch up to the cost of living.”

Michael Maratto, general counsel of the National Railway Labor Conference that represents the railroads, said it is routine for federal mediators to get involved in contract talks, and the railroads welcome their help in reaching an agreement.

