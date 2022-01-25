Five-star Gonzaga target Anthony Black tabbed McDonald’s All-American

Gonzaga still has some work to do when it comes to the recruitment of Anthony Black, but if the Bulldogs do secure a signature from the five-star combo guard, it’ll mean they’ve reeled in a McDonald’s All-American for the third time in as many years.

Black, a standout at Duncanville High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, was one of 24 high school seniors who earned McDonald’s All-American status on Tuesday afternoon.

Of the 24 players invited to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game, Black is the only one still undecided on where he’ll be playing his college basketball next season. Black hasn’t given a commitment to a school, nor has he dropped many hints as to which schools he’ll be focusing on before signing a national letter of intent.

Black visited Gonzaga on Oct. 9 for the team’s preseason Kraziness in the Kennel event and spoke highly of the atmosphere, and trip to Spokane, during an interview with The Spokesman-Review.

“I knew it was a basketball school, but the culture, the people, the fans, everybody’s super invested in Gonzaga basketball,” Black said. “Just seeing that was crazy.”

The 6-foot-7, 185-pound recruit also said of Gonzaga, “I just like the culture and the way they play. They play through their guards a lot, and they just have a winning culture and they’re going to win every year and go deep in the tournament. They just win and play super hard.”

The third-rated prospect in Texas lists offers from 23 schools, according to 247Sports.com. The website has given him a “crystal ball” prediction for Oklahoma State, though Black has been relatively quiet about his recruitment and hasn’t published a list of finalists.

Black’s senior season at Duncanville has been rocky as the five-star prospect continues to work through a legal battle surrounding his eligibility. Black transferred from Coppell to Duncanville over the summer and he’s been forced to sit out games as the Texas UIL determines if the transfer was made for purely athletic reasons.

Black has excelled when he’s been on the court, leading Duncanville to a 22-1 record and the country’s No. 2 ranking, according to MaxPreps.com.