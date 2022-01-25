Letters for Jan. 25, 2022

Innocent until proven guilty?

In the letter from the Chris Bachman of the Kettle Range Conservation Group, he has made his decision as to the fate of Brock Hoenes, of the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, without a trial (“The public trust,” Jan. 13). This is an unfair response to the apologetic mistake Hoenes made while hunting in an area that has consistent yearly changes in the hunting regions.

Yes, he made a mistake; yes, he should have known better; and yes, maybe he should be punished. But he admitted to his mistake immediately, apologized and took all responsibility for his actions. He could have left the animal or taken it home and put it in his freezer without anyone even knowing about it. But he chose the higher ground by turning himself in and for that Bachman has decided his guilt and wants him severely punished.

By doing this to a person that has admitted guilt for a bad mistake he is telling poachers to hide the evidence because no matter what you do, even if it’s the right thing you will crucified. If Bachman has never made a mistake in his life then by all means let him throw the first stone, which, in his letter to The Spokesman-Review, he has already done.

Perry Skogstad

Spokane

Democracy is dying

Today is an awful day for American democracy. Democracy is dying right in front of our eyes – and Kyrsten Sinema, Joe Manchin and Republicans simply don’t care.

Our democracy has survived many crises despite its structural handicaps. But today feels different. Nineteen states have recently passed laws to corrupt democracy by voter suppression, or by quashing voting results and truly stealing elections. These oppressions pile on top of our other weaknesses: gerrymandering, the filibuster, the Senate, the Electoral College – all mechanisms or structures originally designed to advantage and appease minorities – and now perverted to enable tyranny of the minority.

Frighteningly, the core of that minority resides nowhere near the realm of conservative centrism – but in a delusional reality under the umbrella of the Big Lie. This core has been groomed by an unhinged conman, hyped by his lackeys, fueled by nonstop Fox News propaganda, and underpinned by endless deranged conspiracy theories – all of it juiced by misinformation-for-profit enterprises like Facebook. Twenty million Americans now believe that violence is justified to rectify a completely false narrative. Meanwhile mainstream Republicans (including our own representative) whose lives were threatened by this political madness, stand aside silently in a state of paralyzed cowardice.

Where does this lead? Worst case: Domestic terrorism launched by 20 million potential Timothy McVeighs, the American equivalent of Northern Ireland’s decadeslong bloody strife. Best case: Some core of political moralists, left and right, join forces to turn this around.

It’s time for CMR to step up and ensure the better outcome.

Steve McNutt

Spokane

Collective renewable, EV future

Randy Suess’ opinion article “Hydroelectric dams will aid in increase of much needed power supply” makes clear that he is concerned about the challenges of incorporating more nonhydro renewables onto an electric grid that is also supporting electric vehicles.

In my opinion, Suess is aligned with the likes of Blockbuster and Kodak, two historically large companies that didn’t adjust to the future. Electric vehicles are quieter, cheaper to manufacture and maintain, don’t pollute our cities, and three to four times more efficient. While range is a top concern, most trips rarely exceed 200 miles. Importantly, 18 out of 20 global automakers are transitioning to an EV future. Other utilities, like Avista, have much better plans for incorporating them.

Firstly, Avista has incentives for home charging with limits on when charging can occur. Secondly, they have EV charging schedules that facilitate nonutility owned DC Fast Chargers despite currently low EV adoption in Eastern Washington. Lastly, the ability to dynamically manage electrical demand has been around for more than two decades. Demand Response, the strategic reduction of electrical demand during peak hours, is cheaper than building new generation. EVs are batteries on wheels and can be incorporated as Demand Response assets to strengthen a renewable grid.

Hydro is wonderful but can be supported by solar, wind, and batteries at economical prices today. Inland Power could accelerate this renewable and EV future by learning from other utilities but it appears leadership is more focused on the past than the future.

David Funk

Spokane

Different outlook on parking

Instead of fussing and fretting about accommodating the private car by providing more valuable, expensive real estate for parking, we should be thinking seriously and creatively about improving access to the downtown by public transportation and by environmentally friendly alternatives.

Making the downtown more attractive and pleasant for people will go a long way toward bringing in revenue and people-friendly business opportunities. Parking lots and structures are not pleasant places. Neither are they part of a climate-friendly strategy. We can find a much better way to do this, from which we’ll all benefit!

Miguel Melbin

Spokane