On the Air
Tue., Jan. 25, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Florida at Tennessee ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: Providence at Xavier CBS Sports
3:30 p.m.: Creighton at Butler FS1
4 p.m.: Vanderbilt at South Carolina ESPNU
5 p.m.: Oklahoma at West Virginia ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: VCU at Davidson CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Marquette at Seton Hall FS1
6 p.m.: Tulsa at Tulane ESPNU
7 p.m.: Utah at Washington St. Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: San Diego St. at Utah St. FS1
Basketball, college women
11 a.m.: Utah at Oregon Pac-12
5 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: New York at Miami ESPN
7 p.m.: Dallas at Portland Root
7:05 p.m.: Phoenix at Utah ESPN
Basketball, women
8 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Carrington vs. Team Mitchell CBS Sports
Golf
9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open Golf
11:30 p.m.: DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic Golf
Golf, college
1:30 p.m.: The Southwestern Invitational Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Detroit TNT
7 p.m.: Boston at Colorado TNT
Soccer, men
11:45 a.m.: SPFL: Celtic Glasgow at Heart of Midlothian CBS Sports
Tennis
11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open ESPN2
12:30 a.m. (Thursday): WTA: The Australian Open ESPN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Coaches Show 1080-AM
6:30 p.m.: Utah at Washington St. 920-AM
All events subject to change
