On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Florida at Tennessee ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: Providence at Xavier CBS Sports

3:30 p.m.: Creighton at Butler FS1

4 p.m.: Vanderbilt at South Carolina ESPNU

5 p.m.: Oklahoma at West Virginia ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: VCU at Davidson CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Marquette at Seton Hall FS1

6 p.m.: Tulsa at Tulane ESPNU

7 p.m.: Utah at Washington St. Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: San Diego St. at Utah St. FS1

Basketball, college women

11 a.m.: Utah at Oregon Pac-12

5 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: New York at Miami ESPN

7 p.m.: Dallas at Portland Root

7:05 p.m.: Phoenix at Utah ESPN

Basketball, women

8 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Carrington vs. Team Mitchell CBS Sports

Golf

9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open Golf

11:30 p.m.: DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic Golf

Golf, college

1:30 p.m.: The Southwestern Invitational Golf

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Detroit TNT

7 p.m.: Boston at Colorado TNT

Soccer, men

11:45 a.m.: SPFL: Celtic Glasgow at Heart of Midlothian CBS Sports

Tennis

11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open ESPN2

12:30 a.m. (Thursday): WTA: The Australian Open ESPN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Coaches Show 1080-AM

6:30 p.m.: Utah at Washington St. 920-AM

All events subject to change

