Correction: Petunia & Loomis address, hours wrong
Wed., Jan. 26, 2022
Address, hours wrong
In a Jan. 20 article about downtown business Petunia & Loomis, the time of the grand opening and the suite number for the shop were wrong. The shop is located at 421 W. Riverside Ave., Suite 102. The grand opening will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 14.
