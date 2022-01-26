The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 28° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at UNC Asheville ESPNU

5 p.m.: Ohio State at Minnesota ESPN

6 p.m.: UAB at W. Kentucky CBS Sports

6 p.m.: East Carolina at Memphis ESPN2

6 p.m.: Morehead State at Missouri State ESPNU

6 p.m.: Purdue at Iowa FS1

6 p.m.: California at UCLA Pac-12

8 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga CBS Sports

8 p.m.: BYU at Santa Clara ESPNU

8 p.m.: Stanford at Southern Cal FS1

8 p.m.: Colorado at Washington Pac-12

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Fairleigh Dickinson at Mount St. Mary’s ESPNU

3 p.m.: Mississippi at South Carolina ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia TNT

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Golden State TNT

Golf

8:30 a.m.: LPGA: Gainbridge LPGA Golf

Noon: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open Golf

11:30 p.m.: DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh…………………………………………………………….Root

Soccer, men

3:30 p.m.: CONCACAF World Cup qualifier: U.S. vs. El Salvador ESPN2

4 p.m.: CONCACAF World Cup qualifier: Jamaica vs. Mexico CBS Sports

Tennis

11 a.m.: WTA: Australian Open ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: ATP: Australian Open ESPN

12:30 a.m. (Friday): ATP: Australian Open ESPN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Idaho at Montana 1080-AM

5:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana St. 700-AM

8 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga 1510-AM

Basketball, college women

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine 790-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.