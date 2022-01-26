On the Air
Wed., Jan. 26, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at UNC Asheville ESPNU
5 p.m.: Ohio State at Minnesota ESPN
6 p.m.: UAB at W. Kentucky CBS Sports
6 p.m.: East Carolina at Memphis ESPN2
6 p.m.: Morehead State at Missouri State ESPNU
6 p.m.: Purdue at Iowa FS1
6 p.m.: California at UCLA Pac-12
8 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga CBS Sports
8 p.m.: BYU at Santa Clara ESPNU
8 p.m.: Stanford at Southern Cal FS1
8 p.m.: Colorado at Washington Pac-12
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Fairleigh Dickinson at Mount St. Mary’s ESPNU
3 p.m.: Mississippi at South Carolina ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia TNT
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Golden State TNT
Golf
8:30 a.m.: LPGA: Gainbridge LPGA Golf
Noon: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open Golf
11:30 p.m.: DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh…………………………………………………………….Root
Soccer, men
3:30 p.m.: CONCACAF World Cup qualifier: U.S. vs. El Salvador ESPN2
4 p.m.: CONCACAF World Cup qualifier: Jamaica vs. Mexico CBS Sports
Tennis
11 a.m.: WTA: Australian Open ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: ATP: Australian Open ESPN
12:30 a.m. (Friday): ATP: Australian Open ESPN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: Idaho at Montana 1080-AM
5:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana St. 700-AM
8 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga 1510-AM
Basketball, college women
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine 790-AM
All events subject to change
