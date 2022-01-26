Today in History
Apollo I disaster
On Jan. 27, 1967, astronauts Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom, Edward H. White and Roger B. Chaffee died in a flash fire during a test aboard their Apollo spacecraft.
Patent for light bulb
In 1880, Thomas Edison received a patent for his electric incandescent lamp.
iPad debuts
In 2010, Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the iPad tablet computer during a presentation in San Francisco.
War ends in Vietnam
In 1973, the Vietnam peace accords were signed in Paris.
Germans defeated in Leningrad
In 1944, during World War II, the Soviet Union announced the complete end of the deadly German siege of Leningrad, which had lasted for more than two years.
COVID-19 in China
In 2020, China confirmed more than 2,700 cases of the new coronavirus with more than 80 deaths in that country; authorities postponed the end of the Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home. U.S. health officials said they believed the risk to Americans remained low and that they had no evidence that the new virus was spreading in the United States.
