TV Best Bets

Robert Downey Jr.’s exciting third round as the Marvel Comics superhero finds him with his share of enemies – one a supervillain known as the Mandarin (Ben Kingsley) and the other a more earthly foe (Guy Pearce) who’s nursing a deep-rooted grudge against the tycoon in the iron suit, Tony Stark. Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) gets to show what she’s made of when she ends up imperiled. Don Cheadle and Jon Favreau return from previous editions. 12:20 p.m. on STRZ.

‘Undercover Boss’

Linda L. Chadwick, president and CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, goes undercover to get a sense of how some of her new initiatives are being received by her staff, as well as get ideas for new ways to help struggling franchisees become more profitable. Founded in 1984 in the greater Philadelphia area, the company – which is the largest Italian ice concept in the world – has nearly 550 shops across the United States and Asia. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on 2.1.

‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’

Super Bowl LVI is still a couple of weeks away – not to mention airing on a competing network – so it’s anyone’s guess why tonight’s new episode is entitled ‘‘P&T’s Big Game Halftime Show.’’ Chalk it up to whimsy, perhaps. Tonight’s magicians trying to stump Penn & Teller with their illusions include Rick Smith Jr. & Rokas, Lindsey Noel, Jason Suran and Roddy McGhie. Alyson Hannigan serves as host. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on 22.1.

‘Janet Jackson’

Airing over two consecutive nights to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of ‘‘Janet Jackson,’’ her first album, this four-hour documentary presents an intimate and surprisingly unfiltered portrait of one of the bestselling female artists in music history. Director Ben Hirsch’s film takes Jackson all the way back to her Gary, Ind., hometown as it chronicles everything from her breakout 1989 success with the anthem ‘‘Rhythm Nation’’ to her notorious Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction and her close relationship with her late brother, Michael. (TV14) 8 p.m. on A&E.

‘Nancy Drew’

The fate of Horseshoe Bay and all its residents rests in the hands of Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her Drew Crew, as they put their heads together to find a way to defeat their most powerful nemesis yet in the Season 3 finale, ‘‘The Ransom of the Forsaken Soul.’’ Ultimately, a star-crossed choice will change everything forever as lives and hearts are placed in supernatural jeopardy. Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim, Scott Wolf and Riley Smith also star. (TVPG) 9 p.m. on 22.1.

‘My Killer Body With K. Michelle’

R&B musical artist K. Michelle made headlines when she went public with her story of how silicone injections led to medical complications that nearly claimed her life. She’s also the host of this new medical docuseries, in which she features both men and women who find themselves in critical need of help to recover from post-surgery traumas and suffering resulting from cosmetic procedures gone wrong. (TV14) 10:03 p.m. on LIFE.