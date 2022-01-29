The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 29, 2022

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9 a.m.: Imsa Weathertech Sports Car Championship NBC

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Ohio State at Purdue CBS

9 a.m.: Cincinnati at East Carolina ESPNU

9 a.m.: Fordham at George Washington USA

11 a.m.: Loyola Chicago at Drake ESPN2

11 a.m.: George Mason at UMass USA

3 p.m.: Loyola (Maryland) at Bucknell CBS Sports

3 p.m.: New Orleans at McNeese St. ESPNU

7 p.m.: Colorado at Washington St. FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: VCU at Rhode Island CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Richmond at Saint Louis CBS Sports

Noon: Duke at Louisville ESPN

Noon: USC at Oregon Pac-12

1 p.m.: Arizona at Stanford ESPN2

1 p.m.: South Florida at Houston ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: DePaul at Seton Hall FS1

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Portland at Chicago Root

Football, NFL championships

Noon: AFC: Cincinnati at Kansas City CBS

3:30 p.m.: NFC: San Francisco at L.A. Rams Fox 28

Golf

8:30 a.m.: LPGA: Gainbridge LPGA Golf

Noon: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open Golf

1:30 p.m.: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open CBS

Gymnastics, college women

11 a.m.: Michigan St. at Michigan ESPNU

2 p.m.: Denver at Oklahoma ESPN

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Rangers………………………………………………NHL/Root

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Washington St. 920-AM

Football, NFL championships

11 a.m.: AFC: Cincinnati at Kansas City 700-AM

3:15 p.m.: NFC: San Francisco at L.A. Rams 700-AM

All events subject to change

