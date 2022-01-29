On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 29, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9 a.m.: Imsa Weathertech Sports Car Championship NBC
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Ohio State at Purdue CBS
9 a.m.: Cincinnati at East Carolina ESPNU
9 a.m.: Fordham at George Washington USA
11 a.m.: Loyola Chicago at Drake ESPN2
11 a.m.: George Mason at UMass USA
3 p.m.: Loyola (Maryland) at Bucknell CBS Sports
3 p.m.: New Orleans at McNeese St. ESPNU
7 p.m.: Colorado at Washington St. FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: VCU at Rhode Island CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Richmond at Saint Louis CBS Sports
Noon: Duke at Louisville ESPN
Noon: USC at Oregon Pac-12
1 p.m.: Arizona at Stanford ESPN2
1 p.m.: South Florida at Houston ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: DePaul at Seton Hall FS1
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Portland at Chicago Root
Football, NFL championships
Noon: AFC: Cincinnati at Kansas City CBS
3:30 p.m.: NFC: San Francisco at L.A. Rams Fox 28
Golf
8:30 a.m.: LPGA: Gainbridge LPGA Golf
Noon: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open Golf
1:30 p.m.: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open CBS
Gymnastics, college women
11 a.m.: Michigan St. at Michigan ESPNU
2 p.m.: Denver at Oklahoma ESPN
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Rangers………………………………………………NHL/Root
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Washington St. 920-AM
Football, NFL championships
11 a.m.: AFC: Cincinnati at Kansas City 700-AM
3:15 p.m.: NFC: San Francisco at L.A. Rams 700-AM
All events subject to change
